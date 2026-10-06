Ezassi Adds Regulatory Monitoring To Ezassi Signals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The service delivers a regulatory profile, rated signals and a monthly report, with each claim checked against primary sources before delivery.

- Jennifer Creech, CEO, Ezassi

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ezassi, an innovation intelligence company, has added regulatory monitoring to Ezassi Signals, its continuous monitoring service. The service is designed for manufacturers, importers and suppliers of record that are responsible for compliance with the rules that apply to their products.

Clients define a subject and a jurisdiction, such as U.S. food safety regulations under FSMA. Ezassi then sets the authorities and subtopics to monitor with the client and documents what is in and out of scope. Initial setup takes about 30 minutes. Each signal runs on a schedule, so its history builds from the first run.

Ezassi Signals monitors regulatory activity including legislation, agency actions, enforcement patterns, court decisions, standards revisions, and international, lobbying, political and media activity. Sources include the Federal Register, agency databases, import alerts, inspection notices, dockets, court filings and standards publications, accessed through web retrieval, direct connections to agency data such as FDA's, or both.

Clients receive three deliverables:

Profile: a dossier of the governing bodies, key regulations and compliance requirements for the subject, with a decision playbook by business function.

Signals: assessments of where regulation is moving. Each includes the reasoning, the supporting pattern, the implication for the client, a recommended action, and annotated sources, with a confidence band (High, Medium, or Low) and a time horizon (Immediate, Short-term, or Long-term).

Report: a monthly list of changes in the official record, dated and sorted newest first, with affected products, required actions, deadlines and citations to primary sources.

Each claim is checked against the primary record before delivery. Corrections are counted and reported. Claims that cannot be confirmed are labeled Inconclusive and remain in the document. When a development does not affect the client, the signal states this and gives the reason.

In one category signal in May 2026, more than 40 regulatory occurrences were consolidated into eight signals, and 28 corrections were applied during fact-checking against primary sources.

"We print what we couldn't confirm. If a claim doesn't hold up against the primary record, the reader sees that, along with everything we corrected," said Dr. David R. Jones, Chief Research Officer at Ezassi.

Availability

Regulatory monitoring is available now in Ezassi Signals. A sample September 2026 U.S. food safety edition, including the Profile, Signals and Report, is available at .

About Ezassi

Ezassi helps organizations find, track and act on the technologies, companies and research that matter to their strategy. Its platform combines innovation management software, AI research reports and continuous monitoring, drawing on the live web and on 3DScout - a curated library of more than 360 million primary-source science and technology records spanning patents, publications, clinical trials, grants and more. Ezassi is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Learn more at ezassi

Stephanie Creech

Ezassi, Inc.

+1 617-697-4236

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Ezassi Adds Regulatory Monitoring to Ezassi Signals News Provided By Ezassi, Inc. October 06, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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