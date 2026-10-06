Controlbright Achieves SOC 2® Type II Attestation, Reinforcing Commitment To Enterprise-Grade Security

Audit validates the security, availability, and confidentiality of ControlBright's remote access platform for building automation, lighting, and HVAC Systems

HERMANTOWN, MN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ControlBright, a provider of remote access solutions for building automation, lighting controls, and HVAC systems, today announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2Type II attestation. The achievement, awarded following an independent audit, confirms that ControlBright's security controls are not only well-designed but consistently and effectively operated over a sustained period of time.SOC 2is one of the most rigorous data security frameworks available, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Unlike a Type I audit, which evaluates controls at a single point in time, a Type II attestation examines the operating effectiveness of those controls over an extended observation period, offering customers and partners a higher degree of assurance.For ControlBright, whose platform gives facility managers, integrators, OEMs, and building owners remote access to critical infrastructure, this milestone underscores the company's investment in protecting customer data and system integrity as remote and cloud-connected building management becomes standard practice across the industry.“Security isn't an afterthought for us - it's foundational to what we build,” said Chad Behling, CEO of ControlBright.“Our customers trust us with remote access to the systems that keep their buildings running: lighting, HVAC, and automation infrastructure that businesses depend on every day. Achieving SOC 2Type II attestation is an independent validation of that trust, and it reflects the discipline our whole team has brought to building a secure platform from the ground up.”The audit evaluated ControlBright's internal controls across key trust service criteria, including security, availability, and confidentiality. Achieving this attestation required a comprehensive review of the company's policies, procedures, and technical safeguards, including access controls, system monitoring, incident response protocols, and vendor risk management.This milestone provides customers and partners with added confidence when integrating ControlBright's platform into their building management operations, particularly for organizations in regulated industries or those with strict internal security and compliance requirements.A copy of ControlBright's SOC 2Type II report is available to current and prospective customers upon request.About ControlBrightControlBright provides remote access solutions purpose-built for building automation, lighting controls, and HVAC systems. The company's platform enables facility managers, systems integrators, OEM's, and building owners to securely monitor, manage, and troubleshoot critical building infrastructure from anywhere.

Chad Behling

ControlBright

+1 218-729-2131

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ControlBright Achieves SOC 2® Type II Attestation, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security News Provided By ControlBright October 06, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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