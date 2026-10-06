Jupid Named Technology Partner To WIN, S16vc-Backed Buyer Of California CPA Firms

Jupid is the technology partner of Wilshire Intelligence Network (WIN), which acquires CPA and tax practices across California.

Jupid and Wilshire Intelligence Network (WIN) logos.

Wilshire Intelligence Network acquires CPA and tax practices across California and runs them on Jupid's AI accounting platform under CPA ownership and review.

- Slava Akulov, co-founder and CEO of Jupid

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI-native accounting platform Jupid has been named the technology partner of Wilshire Intelligence Network (WIN), a Los Angeles company that acquires established CPA and tax practices across California. WIN is backed by s16vc, a venture fund founded and funded by more than 190 technology founders and operators. Every practice WIN acquires is paired with a practicing CPA who takes ownership, and every one of them runs on an operating platform built and operated with Jupid.

WIN buys practices from owners who are ready to step back and want a licensed successor rather than a sale to a national consolidator. After closing, a practicing CPA becomes the firm's owner-operator. The firm's office and staff stay in place. Routine work moves to the platform: document intake, data entry, reconciliation, e-file follow-ups and status chasing run automatically, with every step reviewed by the firm's CPA. Professional judgment, client relationships and signing the return stay with licensed people. Staff move from data entry into advisory work.

Jupid supplies that platform. Jupid's AI accountant is used directly by U.S. entrepreneurs, is embedded in banks and credit unions through Jack Henry's Banno digital banking platform, and since July 2026 has been offered to accounting firms as Jupid Private AI, a private workspace where a firm uses AI on client records without that data training outside models. Jupid holds a SOC 2 Type II report covering security, availability and confidentiality. Under the partnership, Jupid deploys and operates this stack in each firm WIN runs.

"In a small CPA practice most of the hours go to collecting documents, entering data and reconciling accounts. Jupid takes on that work, and the CPA keeps the client relationships, the review and the signature on every return. WIN runs every practice it acquires on that model," said Slava Akulov, co-founder and CEO of Jupid.

"s16vc has backed AI roll-ups in property management and in accounting in Europe, and the pattern is the same each time: buy a good local business, keep the people and the brand, and put a platform under the routine work. WIN brings that playbook to California CPA practices, and Jupid is the platform under it. We chose a partner that already runs accounting for small businesses rather than building the software from scratch inside the roll-up," said Oleg Bibergan, co-founder and managing partner of s16vc.

s16vc manages more than $200 million across three funds and special purpose vehicles, alongside institutional co-investors. Its portfolio includes Dwelly in the United Kingdom, which acquires independent letting agencies, manages more than 15,000 properties and raised a $170 million Series B in July 2026, and Zinco in Spain, which acquires and integrates accounting firms. WIN is the third AI-enabled roll-up in the portfolio and the first focused on U.S. CPA practices.

Wilshire Intelligence Network is a management-services organization and is not a licensed public accounting firm. All regulated professional services are performed by independently operated CPA firms that are majority-owned and controlled by licensed CPAs. Denis Shulga, CPA, EA, a practicing tax and accounting professional, is WIN's founding CPA and anchors the licensed side of the structure.

Practice owners in California who want to discuss a sale can start at , where a free practice valuation calculator estimates what a practice would sell for from its fees by service line. WIN states that a typical transaction runs about twelve weeks from the first call to closing.

About Jupid

Jupid is an AI-native accountant and tax platform for U.S. entrepreneurs and the firms that serve them. It handles LLC formation, bookkeeping, tax filing and compliance, embeds its technology into banks and fintechs, and offers accounting firms a private AI workspace for client work. Jupid is based in Santa Monica, California. Learn more at .

About Wilshire Intelligence Network

Wilshire Intelligence Network (WIN) acquires established CPA and tax practices across California from its home base in Los Angeles and pairs each one with a practicing CPA who takes ownership, backed by committed capital from s16vc and an AI operating platform built with Jupid. Learn more at .

About s16vc

s16vc is a founders-for-founders venture fund founded and backed by more than 190 technology founders and operators. It invests in early-stage technology companies and in AI-enabled roll-ups of traditional service businesses.

Slava Akulov

Jupid

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Jupid Named Technology Partner to WIN, s16vc-Backed Buyer of California CPA Firms News Provided By Jupid October 06, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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