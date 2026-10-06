Nimbl Partners With Selfbrief To Expand Operational Support For Business Aviation Operators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nimbl, business aviation's leading manuals and safety management platform, announced a new partnership with SelfBrief to further expand its operational support services and platform capabilities. This integration gives operators easier access to the information they need to make informed decisions, helping them become better and safer while improving efficiency across their operations.

Nimbl's collaboration with SelfBrief introduces detailed, up-to-date airport and airfield intelligence directly into the operational workflow, providing comprehensive airport briefing materials that help flight crews quickly understand critical information and operational risks at both departure and destination locations.

In addition, SelfBrief enables operators to request, access, and manage airfield information through a searchable briefing library and operator-specific notes that support more effective flight planning. The platform also integrates with aviation management and planning systems to streamline workflows and improve operational readiness by incorporating pilot feedback and current regulatory information.

Under the new partnership, Nimbl clients will receive exclusive access to more than 1,000 airport briefings in SelfBrief's library. Nimbl subscribers can contact their Nimbl expert for access to the SelfBrief platform and its resources.

This partnership represents Nimbl's continued commitment to providing operators with practical tools that support the realities of day-to-day operations. By bringing critical operational resources into a connected ecosystem, Nimbl is helping operators spend less time managing information and more time focused on running safe, effective flight operations.

“At Nimbl, we're always looking for ways to make it easier for operators to access the tools and information they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Clément Meerssenan, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Nimbl.“Our partnership with SelfBrief brings together capabilities that operators rely on every day, helping them streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and stay focused on safe and efficient operations."

For more information about the Selfbrief partnership or to access exclusive client benefits, visit .

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,700 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl's guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

Shay Pantano

PMM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nimbl Partners with SelfBrief to Expand Operational Support for Business Aviation Operators News Provided By Pantano Media & Marketing October 06, 2026, 17:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.