BILL OF RIGHTS INSTITUTE AND ICIVICS ANNOUNCE LATEST ROUND OF WINNERS IN CIVIC STAR CHALLENGE

Educators have been awarded $5,000 each for connecting themes from the country's founding ideals to contemporary civic learning during America's 250th

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill of Rights Institute and iCivics have named the latest winners of the Civic Star Challenge contest, a nationwide initiative that recognizes educators who bring the themes from the Declaration of Independence and civic learning into their classrooms.The Civic Star Challenge helps teachers connect America's founding principles to students' lives through three focus areas: civic action, media literacy, and debate and dialogue. Educators can use free resources from iCivics and the Bill of Rights Institute, other teaching materials, or lessons they have developed themselves. To enter, teachers submit a brief narrative describing their students' learning or outcomes from a related classroom lesson or activity.Initially designed to run through July 4, 2026, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Challenge has been extended through December 15, 2026, with three additional contest periods and $50,000 in prizes.Each period awards $5,000 to one educator in each grade band- K–5, 6–8, and 9–12-for nine winners overall. Four additional honorable mentions of $1,250 each will be awarded across the Challenge. The contest periods run August 15–September 30, October 1–31, and November 1–December 15. Educators may enter once per period at civicstarchallenge.The most recent winners are:Dina Siembak, Schwarzkopf Elementary School, Lutz, FLPayton Ashby, South Sevier Middle School, Monroe, UTJuan Moguel, Warren Early College High School, Warrenton, NCPatrick Walters, Joaquin Miller Middle School, San Jose, CA (Honorable Mention)“The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is an opportunity to help students connect this founding document and its fundamental ideas to their own lives and communities today,” iCivics CEO Louise Dubé said.“By extending the Civic Star Challenge, we're recognizing the essential work educators do each day to keep civic learning at the center of their classrooms.”“Through the Civic Star Challenge, teachers are showing their students what the principles of the Declaration of Independence requires of each generation,” Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said.“This initiative celebrates those teachers who are helping young people not only study these principles, but develop the knowledge, judgement, and civic habits to live by them and make a real difference for their fellow citizens.”The Civic Star Challenge is made possible through generous support from Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, The James Irvine Foundation, The Stand Together Trust, and The Pedersen Foundation.ABOUT iCIVICSFounded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, iCivics is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in our civic life together. iCivics empowers educators and leads the movement to make civic education a nationwide priority so all young people have the confidence to shape the world around them and believe in our country's future. To learn more, visit icivics.ABOUT BILL OF RIGHTS INSTITUTEThe Bill of Rights Institute is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that works with teachers and students to strengthen history and civic education. Through classroom resources, professional learning, student programs, and educational experiences, BRI helps young people develop the knowledge, judgment, and civic virtues needed for self-government. To learn more, visit mybri.ABOUT GRIFFIN CATALYSTGriffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world's greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.ABOUT THE JAMES IRVINE FOUNDATIONThe James Irvine Foundation is a private, nonprofit grantmaking foundation dedicated to expanding opportunity for the people of California. The Foundation's current focus is a California where all low-income workers have the power to advance economically. Since 1937 the Foundation has provided more than $2.92 billion in grants to organizations throughout California. The Foundation ended 2025 with $3.6 billion in assets and provided $160.2 million in grants. For more, please visit irvine.

Ally Silva

Bill of Rights Institute

+1 703-915-2949

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BILL OF RIGHTS INSTITUTE AND ICIVICS ANNOUNCE LATEST ROUND OF WINNERS IN CIVIC STAR CHALLENGE News Provided By Bill of Rights Institute October 06, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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