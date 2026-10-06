Melis Bridal Brings Omani-Italian Couture To Bridal Market In New York

Sahar Al Aufi works with a model wearing the Moonlit Ivory bridal gown from Melis Bridal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the house's couture design process. Photo by Arash Tizpa.

The Luna Bridal gown by Melis Bridal, photographed inside Sahar Al Aufi's atelier in Muscat, Oman. Photo by Arash Tizpa.

The Ethereal Bloom bridal gown by Melis Bridal, featuring a layered tulle skirt and textured bodice. Photo by Arash Tizpa.

The Ivory Whisper bridal gown by Melis Bridal, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate embellished detailing. Photo by Arash Tizpa.

The Serena bridal gown by Melis Bridal, featuring a sculpted embellished bodice and draped silhouette. Photo by Arash Tizpa.

Fashion designer Sahar Al Aufi meets U.S. bridal professionals at Mélange de Blanc, presenting couture designs, custom textiles and boutique opportunities.

- Sahar Al Aufi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melis Bridal, the couture bridal brand by Omani designer Sahar Al Aufi, will present at Mélange de Blanc Oct. 13–15 in New York City, bringing its made-to-order bridal work and couture capabilities directly to U.S. bridal retailers, buyers and industry professionals during New York Bridal Market.

Al Aufi will present a selection of bridal designs, samples and custom fabrics at Floor 3, Showroom 21, offering attendees a closer look at the craftsmanship behind Melis Bridal and the broader capabilities of her fashion house. The New York presentation comes one month after Melis Bridal was named Best Bridal Collection at the inaugural Runway 7 Fashion Awards at Sony Hall.

Beyond presenting her bridal designs, Al Aufi plans to use the market to introduce retailers to the different ways they can work with her fashion house. Those possibilities include future orders and boutique relationships, custom and bespoke work, private-label manufacturing, and opportunities for boutiques to host future Melis presentations and trunk shows in their own markets.

“For me, Mélange de Blanc is an opportunity to show much more than finished dresses,” said Sahar Al Aufi, founder and creative director of Melis.“I want retailers to see the fabrics, the handwork and the quality behind what we create, but I also want to meet them personally and understand their clients and their businesses. Melis can create for an individual bride, collaborate with a boutique and develop designs for other fashion businesses through our manufacturing capabilities. I am coming to New York to build relationships and show what we can create together.”

Based in Muscat, Oman, Al Aufi has worked in couture since 1998 and operates ateliers in Oman and Italy. Her design practice combines Omani craftsmanship with Italian tailoring and includes the development of custom-made and hand-embroidered fabrics. In addition to her work as a designer, Al Aufi owns a fashion manufacturing operation and produces private-label work for other fashion businesses when requested.

For Melis Bridal, the New York market is part of a broader effort to build relationships with U.S. bridal boutiques through direct access to the designer and the couture process. Al Aufi is exploring opportunities to bring Melis into individual markets through boutique-hosted presentations and trunk shows, allowing retailers and their clients to experience the collection beyond a traditional trade-market setting.

That model complements Melis Bridal's bespoke approach. Gowns are made to order or created for individual clients, while the broader Melis house can extend the design direction across the wedding party, including bridal, bridesmaid and ceremonial fashion as well as custom menswear.

Mélange de Blanc's October market is its largest to date, bringing more than 65 bridal designers and brands together with boutique buyers and industry professionals at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York. The trade-only event runs Oct. 13–15 during New York Bridal Market.

Al Aufi will be available for appointments with bridal retailers, buyers, industry partners and media at Floor 3, Showroom 21 throughout Mélange de Blanc. Appointments may be requested through the Sahar Al Aufi website, and media inquiries may be directed to Meredith Corning PR.

Book an appointment here:

Photos by Arash Tizpa (@a02), used with permission.

About Melis Bridal

Melis Bridal is the bridal couture brand of Melis by Sahar Al Aufi, the fashion house established in Muscat, Oman, in 1998. Under the creative direction of Omani designer Sahar Al Aufi, Melis Bridal creates made-to-order and bespoke wedding gowns distinguished by handcrafted details, custom-developed fabrics and a design approach that combines Omani craftsmanship with Italian tailoring.

With ateliers in Oman and Italy, the house operates through a couture-level process centered on individuality, craftsmanship and a personal design journey. Melis extends its creative direction across the wedding party, with capabilities spanning bridal gowns, bridesmaid and ceremonial fashion and custom menswear. Melis Bridal is developing relationships with U.S. boutiques, industry professionals and private clients as the house expands its presence in the American bridal market.

Instagram: @melisbridal

Website: saharalaufiatelier

About Sahar Al Aufi

Sahar Al Aufi is an award-winning Omani fashion designer, entrepreneur and creative director whose career in couture began in 1998. Based in Muscat, Oman, Al Aufi leads ateliers in Oman and Italy and works across design and fashion manufacturing, combining Omani craftsmanship with Italian tailoring and contemporary couture construction.

Her work encompasses bespoke bridal, evening and red-carpet couture, ceremonial fashion and custom menswear. Al Aufi is known for personally developing custom-made, hand-embroidered fabrics for her collections and private clients and also provides manufacturing and private-label capabilities for fashion businesses.

Her designs have been presented internationally, including with Runway 7 during New York Fashion Week at Sony Hall. In September 2026, Melis Bridal was named Best Bridal Collection at the inaugural Runway 7 Fashion Awards in New York. Al Aufi returns to the city in October for Mélange de Blanc as she continues developing relationships within the U.S. bridal industry.

Instagram: @sahar_alaufi

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning

Founder & CEO

Meredith Corning PR

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Melis Bridal Brings Omani-Italian Couture to Bridal Market in New York News Provided By Meredith Corning PR October 06, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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