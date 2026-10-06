Jim Parrish Secures $255,777 Wrongful Death Settlement In Gainesville

Virginia personal injury attorney James“Jim” Parrish, whose firm obtained a $255,777.12 wrongful death settlement following a multi-vehicle crash in Gainesville.

Parrish Law Firm obtained the recovery for a family after a disputed multi-vehicle crash in Prince William County, Virginia.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm, led by Virginia personal injury attorney James“Jim” Parrish, has obtained a $255,777.12 wrongful death settlement for a family following a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Gainesville, Prince William County.The case involved a complicated sequence of events that began when another motorist failed to stop at a stop sign. Responsibility was disputed, making a careful examination of the entire collision sequence, the medical documentation, and the available insurance coverage especially important.A Multi-Vehicle Collision in GainesvilleAccording to the case information, the collision occurred at approximately 6:13 a.m. near the intersection of Sudley Road and Stepney Drive in Gainesville, Virginia.Another motorist failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the driver's path. The driver steered left in an effort to avoid a direct collision, crossed the double yellow line, and then attempted to return to the correct lane.The vehicles made contact in a same-direction sideswipe. That impact caused the driver's vehicle to rotate clockwise before a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction struck the driver's side.Prince William County Fire and Rescue EMS responded and transported the injured driver for emergency medical care. The medical documentation included CPR and an emergency evaluation at UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center.Despite the emergency response and medical care, the collision became a wrongful death matter. The family was left to confront the loss of a loved one while also facing questions about responsibility, insurance coverage, and the legal claims process.Why the Complete Collision Sequence MatteredThis was not a straightforward two-vehicle crash. The initial failure to stop led to an evasive maneuver and a series of impacts involving vehicles traveling in different directions.Because responsibility was disputed, the final impact could not be evaluated in isolation. Understanding the case required examining how the collision began and how each event contributed to what followed.Jim Parrish and his legal team reviewed the available collision information, the sequence of the impacts, the emergency transportation and hospital documentation, and the insurance information associated with the vehicles involved.The firm's work focused on tracing the collision back to the initial stop-sign violation, documenting the fatal consequences of the crash, addressing the disputed liability issues, and evaluating the available sources of financial recovery.The Result: A $255,777.12 Wrongful Death SettlementThrough careful case development and negotiation, Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm obtained a total settlement of $255,777.12 for the family.While no financial recovery can undo the loss of a loved one, the settlement provided a meaningful resolution in a case involving a stop-sign violation, an evasive maneuver, multiple impacts, disputed responsibility, and several insurance considerations.The case demonstrates why a complete investigation can be essential in a multi-vehicle wrongful death claim. The last impact may not tell the entire story. Determining responsibility may require examining the initial traffic violation and every event that followed.Families affected by fatal collisions in Gainesville, Prince William County, and throughout Northern Virginia may face complicated questions about fault, insurance coverage, and the legal process. A careful review can help identify how a collision occurred and which sources of recovery may be available.About James Parrish and Parrish Law FirmJames“Jim” Parrish is a Virginia personal injury attorney and the founder of Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. Before representing injured people and their families, Parrish worked for insurance companies and gained experience evaluating personal injury claims from the insurer's perspective.The firm represents individuals and families in car accident, truck collision, wrongful death, dog bite, and other personal injury matters throughout Northern Virginia. Parrish Law Firm serves clients from offices in Manassas, Fairfax, and Leesburg.For more information or to request a free consultation, visit:Media ContactParrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm9208 Lee Avenue, 1st FloorManassas, Virginia 20110571-229-1800Case results depend on the unique facts and circumstances of each case. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Jose Maximiliano Bustos Robles

Parrish Law Firm, PLLC

+1 5712291800

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Jim Parrish Secures $255,777 Wrongful Death Settlement in Gainesville News Provided By Parrish Law Firm, PLLC October 06, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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