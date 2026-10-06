US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Honour Heroic Indian Pilot Machchhar

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A bill introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congressmen Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul seeks to honour Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions in thwarting an attempted terrorist attack aboard flydubai Flight 1073, while also recognising the crew and passengers who helped secure the aircraft.

US Resolution Details

The resolution, introduced on October 5, honours Machchhar and the crew and passengers of flydubai Flight 1073, while condemning the attempted attack on the aircraft. The measure has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Attack on flydubai Flight 1073

According to the resolution, flydubai Flight 1073 departed Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on September 30, carrying approximately 174 passengers, including four US citizens and 27 children. Midway through the flight, the first officer attacked Captain Machchhar on the flight deck with the aircraft's emergency crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft. The aircraft lost more than 16,000 feet of altitude in under 30 seconds, the resolution said. Machchhar fought off the attack despite suffering grave injuries and used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door, allowing off-duty pilots to enter and land the aircraft while crew members and passengers restrained the first officer, according to the resolution. The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew accounted for.

Call for Investigation

The resolution cited an October 3 announcement by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates that the Emirati investigation had determined that the first officer attempted to carry out a terrorist act. The House measure honours Machchhar for protecting every person aboard the aircraft and commends the actions of the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers who secured the flight deck and brought the aircraft safely down. It also wishes Machchhar and all those injured a full recovery, condemns the attack on flydubai Flight 1073 as an act of terrorism and an attack on the safety of international civil aviation, and calls for a full and expeditious investigation by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The resolution further calls for the United States and Israel to be kept fully informed of the investigation. The measure was introduced by Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul.

Captain's Recovery and Community Support

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said Captain Smit Machchhar is making steady progress in his recovery and that it remains in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy reassured the public regarding Captain Machchhar's health and confirmed that full support is being extended to him and his relatives. "Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health," the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, adding that it "remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance." The diplomatic mission also expressed gratitude to the community and well-wishers across both nations for their support throughout his recovery. "We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," the Embassy added. Earlier in the day, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi held special prayers and a traditional abhishek ceremony to honour Captain Smit Machchhar, whose swift action and bravery saved numerous lives during the recent mid-air cockpit attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Saints, community members, and volunteers gathered at the temple's Abhishek Mandap to offer prayers for the Indian pilot's swift recovery and to extend support to his family. The ceremony was organised following guidance from spiritual leaders, including Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj and Pujya Brahmavihari Swamiji. The temple leadership confirmed that their ongoing prayers remain with Captain Smit, expressing hope that he will soon recover and visit the Abu Dhabi Mandir with his family. Captain Machchhar was critically wounded during a mid-air incident when his co-pilot allegedly launched an attack in an attempt to bring down the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling cabin crew and passengers to intervene, overpower the attacker, and safely divert the aircraft. His courage in saving 174 passengers on board has drawn international praise, including personal tributes from high-ranking officials and leaders worldwide.

International Reports and Security Response

Reports published on Sunday by The Times of Israel said that the Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami had planned to direct the aircraft into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The reports, citing Hebrew media sources, said the Omani co-pilot was detained and undergoing interrogation in the United Arab Emirates. On the other hand, CBS News reported that Israel scrambled fighter jets and stood ready to shoot down the flydubai plane if it had pressed on towards Tel Aviv in the wake of a cockpit stabbing attack. Flight 1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar and sought to gain control of the aircraft. The jet then lost 16,000 feet of altitude in just over 30 seconds, sparking fears inside Israel that the incident could amount to a hijacking or an attack directed at the country. Israeli Air Force personnel attempted to reach the cockpit by radio but received no answer. A pre-set emergency system was engaged, a command centre was formed and Israeli airspace was sealed while fighter jets were scrambled. Those jets were subsequently withdrawn after officials established that the aircraft had turned towards Saudi Arabia and was preparing for an emergency landing. Saudi Arabia likewise scrambled fighter jets, according to the CBS News report. If the plane had maintained its course for Tel Aviv, Israeli fighter pilots were prepared to close the distance and seek visual contact with the occupants of the cockpit, the report indicated. CBS News stated that confirmation of a hijacking combined with silence from the attackers could have led to the matter being referred to Israel's Defence Minister and Prime Minister.

Trump Alleges Iranian Involvement

Elsewhere on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that he "personally" believes Iran was responsible for the terrorist attack carried out by an Omani co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. "I do. I personally do," Trump said when asked whether he believed Iran was responsible for the attack on the flydubai flight. The remarks came following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)