Mysuru Pani Puri Factory: How 20,000 Puris Are Made Every Hour, Video Surprises Internet (WATCH)

A pani puri may be a small snack, but making it involves several stages, from preparing the dough to shaping, frying and packing the puris. A video showcasing a pani puri manufacturing facility in Mysuru has drawn attention on social media, particularly for highlighting its production process and focus on hygiene.

Located in Palahalli, Mysuru, the facility prepares pani puris from scratch and reportedly has the capacity to produce nearly two quintals of pani puris a day. According to information shared in the video, the facility can make around 20,000 pani puris every hour, amounting to nearly 10 lakh pani puris a month.

How Pani Puri Is Made?

The dough is an important part of the pani puri-making process. After the ingredients are mixed properly, the dough is prepared and processed further to make the puris.

In the next stage, the dough is shaped into small, round pieces using a machine. These pieces are then processed to produce the familiar puris used for pani puri.

The video offers viewers a glimpse into the large-scale manufacturing process and shows how a snack commonly prepared and sold in small quantities is produced in bulk at a dedicated facility.

Mysuru Pani Puri Factory Draws Social Media Attention

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption,“Ever wondered how thousands of pani puris are made every single day?”

The post stated that the Mysuru facility prepares the products from scratch and can produce nearly two quintals a day. It also highlighted hygiene, quality and consistency throughout the manufacturing process.

The facility is located in Palahalli, Mysuru. According to the information shared with the video, distributors, shop owners and customers can purchase the products directly from the facility.

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Social Media Users React

The video has attracted reactions from social media users, with several people expressing surprise at the scale of production and raising questions about hygiene and supply.

One user commented:“So suprising, good information”

Another user said:“If they can provide the list of places they supply to, it will be 1 less thing to worry while eating Pani puri.”

A third user simply commented:“Hygiene”

The discussion comes amid frequent concerns on social media about unhygienic preparation of pani puri and other street foods. The Mysuru facility has therefore drawn attention for offering a look at a more organised, large-scale production process.

The video has also led to curiosity about where the facility's pani puris are supplied and how food safety and hygiene are maintained throughout the manufacturing process.