Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 27, 2026 In Qfin Holdings, Inc. Lawsuit - QFIN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Qfin ADS holders absorbed an 18.91% single-session loss after the Company allegedly overstated how well its business was withstanding PRC regulatory changes

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies pension funds, ERISA plan fiduciaries, and other institutional investors in Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) that a securities class action seeking to recover damages has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Qfin securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Qfin American depositary shares fell $2.18 each, or 18.91%, on August 26, 2026, the first trading session after the Company's post-market second quarter release. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 27, 2026.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

Many institutions held Qfin through China fintech, emerging-markets, or index allocations. The securities action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company described its business as "resilient," "steady," and "stable" under new PRC loan facilitation rules and window guidance while promoting "proactive" risk strategies.

As claimed, those assurances overstated the Company's stability and downplayed regulatory headwinds that were already affecting results. The complaint contends that the second quarter report, which cited a sudden industry-wide liquidity shock in late June and an unexpected tax charge, began correcting the alleged misstatements.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and that role carries added weight when the issuer is a U.S.-listed company whose business and regulators are in China. The complaint alleges that Qfin's repeated assurances of resilience did not reflect the regulatory pressure building on its business, and funds that held QFIN through the August 25 disclosure may wish to consider whether to help oversee this case." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery: ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Trustees and investment committees reviewing QFIN exposure may wish to weigh the following:



ERISA plan fiduciaries and public pension trustees may wish to assess whether Class Period purchases support claims worth monitoring or pursuing for beneficiaries.

Courts generally appoint as lead plaintiff the movant with the largest financial interest who can adequately represent the class. That standard often favors concentrated institutional positions.

A lead plaintiff selects and supervises class counsel, while absent class members may still share in any recovery.

ADS holdings across index mandates, emerging-markets sleeves, and separately managed accounts can each be reviewed, since eligibility turns on purchase date rather than current ownership. Complete trade records, including any sales after August 25, 2026, support an accurate loss review at no upfront cost.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: When did Qfin Holdings, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the QFIN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the QFIN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Qfin Holdings, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: What if I already sold my QFIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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