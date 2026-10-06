Global Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 589.2 Billion As Genomics, Precision Medicine, And Regulatory Incentives Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$261 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$589.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Orphan Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Type
6.1 Biological
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Biological
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Disease Type
7.1 Oncology
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hematology
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Neurology
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cardiovascular
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Phase
8.1 Phase I
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Phase II
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Phase III
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Phase IV
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Top Selling Drugs
9.1 Revlimid
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Rituxan
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Copaxone
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Opdivo
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Keytruda
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Imbruvica
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Avonex
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Sensipar
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Soliris
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Market Trends
9.10.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Hospital Pharmacies
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Retail Pharmacies
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Online Stores
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Amgen Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 AstraZeneca
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Bayer AG
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Genentech USA, Inc (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 GSK plc
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Johnson & Johnson
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Merck & Co., Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Pfizer Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Sanofi S.A.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
List of Figures [110]
List of Tables [9]
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