Hybrid Information Technology (IT) Management Market Global Report 2026 Capitalize On $114.84 Billion Aiops And Cloud Demand With Dell, Cisco, Oracle, Servicenow And Datadog

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hybrid Information Technology (IT) Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid information technology (IT) management market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations seek greater visibility, control, security, and efficiency across increasingly complex technology environments. The market is projected to grow from $67.75 billion in 2025 to $75.46 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This momentum reflects the expansion of cloud adoption, increasing on-premises IT complexity, rising demand for operational efficiency, stronger network security requirements, and the growing importance of enterprise IT service management.

Looking ahead, the hybrid IT management market is forecast to reach $114.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by increasing hybrid infrastructure footprints, wider adoption of artificial intelligence for IT operations, greater automation of operational workflows, more stringent compliance requirements, and rising demand for unified monitoring and governance.

Key hybrid IT management market trends include the integration of IT operations across cloud and on-premises environments, increased use of AI-driven infrastructure monitoring, expansion of hybrid security posture management, automated incident response, and centralized governance across multiple platforms. These capabilities are becoming essential as enterprises work to improve system reliability, optimize technology investments, and maintain consistent security and compliance controls.

The growing adoption of cloud services remains a major driver of market growth. Businesses increasingly require scalable and flexible infrastructure that can respond quickly to changing operational needs while helping reduce costs. Hybrid IT management platforms support this transition by integrating cloud-based and on-premises resources, improving workload visibility, and enabling more effective infrastructure utilization.

Cloud investment trends illustrate the scale of this opportunity. In April 2023, Microsoft Corporation reported that public cloud spending in Australia was projected to increase by 83%, rising from $7.3 billion (A$12.2 billion) in 2022 to $13.4 billion (A$22.4 billion) by 2026. Continued growth in public cloud spending is expected to increase demand for hybrid IT management solutions that can coordinate resources, strengthen governance, and maintain operational performance across distributed environments.

Technology providers are also advancing data and analytics capabilities to support real-time decision-making, predictive insights, compliance management, and IT resource optimization. In September 2024, Flexera Software LLC launched its Technology Intelligence Platform. The platform includes a unified technology asset catalog enriched with licensing, end-of-life, and vulnerability information, alongside Microsoft Power BI visualization and GraphQL APIs for flexible data integration and reporting.

Solutions of this type are designed to help organizations reduce unnecessary technology spending, strengthen compliance, and improve asset intelligence. Their adoption also highlights the importance of accurate enterprise data and effective integration across fragmented systems. As hybrid environments become more extensive, organizations are expected to prioritize platforms that consolidate operational, security, licensing, and performance information within a unified management framework.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In November 2023, Broadcom Inc. acquired VMware Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Broadcom's enterprise software and cloud computing capabilities while diversifying its technology portfolio. VMware's multi-cloud services and virtualization technologies support enterprise digital transformation and the management of workloads across diverse infrastructure environments.

North America was the largest region in the hybrid information technology management market in 2025, supported by extensive cloud adoption, mature enterprise technology infrastructure, and strong demand for automation and observability solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Type: Operations Management; Security Management; Risk And Compliance Management; Other Types

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

4) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises

5) By End-User: Banking Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare; Retail; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Government; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: IT Infrastructure Management Software; Cloud Management Software; Data Center Management Software; Network Management Software; Security Management Software; Application Performance Management (APM) Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Managed Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training And Education Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

