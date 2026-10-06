Embedded Systems - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture $71 Billion In Growth Through 2032 As Intel, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, And Stmicroelectronics Accelerate AI And Iot Disruption

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Embedded Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Embedded Systems Market to Reach US$182.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by IoT, AI and 5G Adoption

The global embedded systems market, estimated at US$111.3 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$182.3 billion by 2032. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the 2025-2032 analysis period. Growth is being supported by rising demand for connected devices, industrial automation, intelligent automotive technologies, advanced healthcare equipment and energy-efficient electronics.

Embedded Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Embedded systems are integral to consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, automobiles, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense platforms, energy systems and medical devices. Their ability to deliver precise control, real-time processing and reliable performance makes them essential to increasingly sophisticated electronic products and connected environments.

The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) remains a major market catalyst. Connected homes, smart factories, intelligent transportation networks and smart-city infrastructure require embedded hardware and software capable of collecting, processing and transmitting data. Increasing deployment of edge computing is also strengthening demand for systems that can process information locally, reduce latency and support time-sensitive applications.

Automotive innovation represents another significant growth opportunity. Embedded systems manage advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment, powertrain controls, battery management, safety functions and vehicle connectivity. The continued development of electric, connected and autonomous vehicles is expected to increase the number and complexity of embedded components deployed across automotive platforms.

Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and wireless communications are further expanding market potential. AI-enabled embedded solutions support predictive maintenance, computer vision, intelligent monitoring and automated decision-making. Meanwhile, 5G connectivity enables faster data exchange, lower latency and more reliable communication across industrial, automotive, healthcare and consumer applications.

Regulatory compliance and safety requirements are also influencing product development. Manufacturers across regulated industries are adopting embedded technologies to improve system reliability, operational control, cybersecurity and adherence to performance standards. Sustainability initiatives are encouraging further investment in low-power processors, energy-efficient electronics and optimized system architectures.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global embedded systems market by market value in US dollars. Coverage includes the following segments and geographic markets:



Functionality: Real-Time and Standalone.

Application: Communications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Key Market Insights



The hardware component segment is forecast to reach US$123.0 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The software component segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period.

The U.S. embedded systems market is estimated at US$32.6 billion in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach US$32.1 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates growth patterns and competitive developments across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major embedded systems market segments, applications and geographic regions.

Evaluation of the competitive landscape and the geographic presence of leading companies.

Analysis of IoT, artificial intelligence, 5G, automotive electrification, automation and sustainability trends.

Actionable intelligence to support market entry, product planning, investment and revenue-growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing ongoing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global embedded systems market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers and restraints will have the greatest market impact?

Which components, functionality categories and applications offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

Companies Featured

Featured companies include Analog Devices, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Intel Corporation; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; Qualcomm Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc.; and Toshiba Corporation.

Domain Expert Insights

The embedded systems market report incorporates perspectives from specialists across enterprise, industry, academia and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 1,309 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for the study, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

