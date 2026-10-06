High-Throughput Screening Market Report 2026-2034: Technology, Products, Applications, End Users, And Regions AI, 3D Cell Models, And CRISPR Propel Growth To USD 52.7 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, AI, 3D cell models and CRISPR screening accelerate drug discovery, improve accuracy, and reduce time, sample use and manual intervention

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-throughput Screening Market Report by Technology, Products and Services, Applications, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-throughput screening market reached USD 29.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 52.7 Billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.63% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by the increasing adoption of 3D cell culture models, demand for personalized medicine screening assays, wider use of CRISPR-based screening techniques, and continued investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

High-Throughput Screening Market Growth Drivers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly using high-throughput screening to accelerate drug discovery, improve candidate selection, and reduce development timelines. The growing prevalence of infectious, chronic, and life-threatening diseases is also encouraging the development of novel molecules, vaccines, and targeted therapies, creating sustained demand for advanced screening technologies.

The expansion of high-throughput screening facilities is strengthening research collaboration and improving access to specialized screening capabilities. Initiatives such as the Columbia Genome Center and EU-open-screen support knowledge sharing among academic researchers, life science companies, and drug discovery organizations. Open-access screening infrastructure can help accelerate target evaluation, compound testing, and preclinical research.

Increasing research and development expenditure is further enabling organizations to adopt automated instruments, miniaturized assays, advanced imaging platforms, and high-sensitivity detection systems. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, government institutions, and contract research organizations are expected to remain important contributors to high-throughput screening market growth.

Technology Trends Shaping the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are becoming increasingly important across high-throughput screening workflows. These technologies support automation, rapid data processing, image analysis, hit identification, and predictive decision-making. Their integration with robotics and laboratory informatics is expected to improve screening efficiency while helping research teams manage increasingly complex datasets.

Advances in automated liquid handling systems, plate readers, robotic platforms, mass spectrometry, and assay miniaturization are also increasing screening speed and precision. In February 2024, SCIEX launched the Echo MS+ system at SLAS 2024. The system combines Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology and Open Port Interface (OPI) sampling with the SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 or Triple Quad 6500+ system, expanding qualitative and quantitative high-throughput screening workflows.

The transition from 2D-cell cultures to 3D-cell cultures represents another significant market trend. More physiologically relevant models are being adopted to strengthen drug response analysis and improve the predictive value of screening programs. CRISPR-based screening and organ-on-a-chip systems are also creating opportunities for target discovery, functional genomics, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine research.

Market Segmentation

The global high-throughput screening market is analyzed by technology, products and services, application, end user, and region.



Technology: Ultra-High-Throughput Screening, Cell-Based Assays, Lab-on-a-Chip, and Label-Free Technology

Products and Services: Instruments, Reagents and Kits, and Services

Applications: Target Identification and Validation, Primary and Secondary Screening, Toxicology Assessment, and Others End Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms, Academic and Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Others

Cell-Based Assays are gaining prominence as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek screening models that deliver more relevant biological results. Fluorometric imaging plate reader assays remain widely used, while Ultra-High-Throughput Screening platforms are supporting increased output and shorter processing times.

Instruments represent a critical part of the market, including automated liquid handlers, plate readers, robotic systems, and analytical platforms. Demand for reagents and kits is also being supported by the expansion of compound libraries, biochemical assays, fluorescent probes, enzyme substrates, and miniaturized testing formats. Service providers are benefiting from increased outsourcing among organizations seeking specialized expertise and flexible screening capacity.

Regional Market Outlook

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global high-throughput screening market, supported by strong research and development expenditure, advanced life science infrastructure, widespread technology adoption, and progress in genomics and combinatorial chemistry.

The presence of established pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, and laboratory technology companies further supports the North American market. In August 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company introduced a fully automated high-throughput diagnostic system combining robotics with sample management software for infectious disease molecular testing in centralized laboratories in the United States.

Europe benefits from established research networks and open-access initiatives, while Asia-Pacific presents growth opportunities associated with expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology investment, academic research, and healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to benefit from improving laboratory capabilities and increased demand for drug discovery and diagnostic technologies.

Challenges and Opportunities

Key market challenges include complex data management requirements, high implementation costs, workflow integration, and the need for assay models that more accurately reflect human biology. The growing volume of screening data also requires robust analytical platforms, standardized processes, and specialized technical expertise.

At the same time, automation, AI-driven analysis, CRISPR-based screening, 3D-cell cultures, organ-on-a-chip systems, and label-free technologies are creating substantial opportunities. Continued innovation in these areas is expected to improve screening accuracy, increase laboratory productivity, and strengthen the predictive value of drug discovery programs.

Competitive Landscape

The global high-throughput screening market includes established life science technology companies, specialist screening providers, and contract research organizations. Key participants include:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Axxam S.p.A

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

Perkinelmer Inc.

Sygnature Discovery

Tecan Group Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Competition is expected to intensify as companies invest in platform automation, assay development, data analytics, strategic partnerships, and next-generation screening technologies. With drug developers seeking faster and more predictive research tools, the high-throughput screening market is positioned for sustained growth through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global High-throughput Screening Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cell-Based Assays

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lab-on-a-Chip

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Label-Free Technology

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Products and Services

7.1 Instruments

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Reagents and Kits

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Applications

8.1 Target Identification and Validation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Primary and Secondary Screening

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Toxicology Assessment

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Academic and Government Institutes

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Aurora Biomed Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Axxam S.p.A

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Corning Incorporated

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Perkinelmer Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Sygnature Discovery

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Tecan Group Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [90]

List of Tables [8]

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