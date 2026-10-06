Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 27, 2026 In Fluence Energy, Inc. Lawsuit - FLNC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: The lawsuit alleges Fluence Energy twice reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance while contract manufacturing problems persisted, then cut that guidance twice in six weeks as FLNC fell to $7.66

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) securities of a pending securities class action. YOUR OPTIONS: Investors who purchased Fluence Energy securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 may be entitled to seek compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Measured across the Fluence Energy timeline of disclosure events, the decline came in three steps: FLNC closed at $28.99 on February 4, 2026, then at $18.95 on February 5, $13.21 on August 6, and $7.66 on September 17. Investors have until November 27, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Fluence Energy Timeline: Disclosure Events From First Guidance to Final Cut

The lawsuit chronicles a sequence in which the warning signs allegedly multiplied while guidance held firm for most of the year.



November 24 and 25, 2025: Fluence launched fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion, and its annual report said it believed corrective measures would remediate production issues at an Arizona contract manufacturer.

February 4, 2026: First-quarter results cited "additional estimated costs on two projects," yet guidance was reaffirmed with its midpoint described as "fully covered by orders in backlog."

May 6, 2026: Guidance was reaffirmed a second time, and the quarterly report stated there had been no material changes in market risk exposure since the annual report.

August 5, 2026: Revenue came in "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities," and guidance was cut for the first time. September 16, 2026: A mid-quarter update lowered revenue guidance to approximately $2.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA to a loss of approximately $200.0 million, citing ramp-up delays at the Houston facility.



September 16, 2026: Two Guidance Cuts in Six Weeks and the Alleged Pattern Behind Them

Two reaffirmations gave way to two reductions roughly six weeks apart. The complaint recounts how the production problem allegedly moved from site to site: Arizona in the annual report, a new international facility and a new U.S. facility in August, then Houston in September. Plaintiffs contend the Company did not disclose that fiscal 2026 revenue hinged on facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of the volumes its guidance assumed.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that Fluence Energy reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook in February and again in May 2026 while contract manufacturing problems persisted, and investors who bought during that window deserve a clear accounting of how those events unfolded." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FLNC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Fluence Energy, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to deliver backlog and recognize fiscal 2026 revenue through new contract manufacturing facilities, and regarding whether corrective measures were remediating production problems, during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed continued production delays and cut its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.4 billion, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Fluence Energy allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 24, 2025 to September 16, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures on February 4, 2026, August 5, 2026, and September 16, 2026 each revealed information that caused significant stock declines.

Q: What court was the FLNC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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