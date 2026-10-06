ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 USD 30.7 Billion By 2034 At 11.2% CAGR As AI And In-Vitro Models Reshape Drug Development
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Technology, Product Type, Method, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ADME toxicology testing market reached USD 11.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.7 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.20% during 2026-2034. Market growth is being supported by increasing pharmaceutical research and development, stringent drug safety requirements, technological advancements, and the need to reduce costly failures during clinical development.
North America held the leading position in 2025, accounting for 41.5% of the global market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial pharmaceutical and biotechnology investment, widespread adoption of predictive testing technologies, and rigorous regulatory standards. The United States represented 84.8% of the North American market, supported by extensive drug development activity, strong demand for contract research services, and continued investment in high-throughput screening, in-silico modeling, artificial intelligence, and non-animal testing technologies.
Key ADME Toxicology Testing Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is accelerating demand for safer and more effective therapies. Noncommunicable diseases cause approximately 41 million deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization, creating sustained pressure on pharmaceutical companies to expand drug pipelines for cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other long-term illnesses. ADME toxicology testing supports early identification of safety risks, helping developers improve candidate selection and reduce late-stage failures.
Technological innovation is transforming preclinical research. In-vitro and in-silico platforms, high-throughput screening, predictive modeling, bioinformatics, 3D cell cultures, and organ-on-a-chip systems are improving testing speed, precision, and scalability. These technologies also support efforts to limit animal testing while generating more reliable toxicology data. In 2024, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduced the Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System, which reduces cell line development steps by approximately 90%. Capstan Therapeutics also secured USD 175 Million to advance its in-vivo cell therapy platform and move its lead candidate toward clinical development.
Regulatory compliance remains a major market driver. Authorities such as the FDA and EMA require extensive preclinical safety data before new therapies can progress to human use or receive approval. The growing complexity of small molecules, biologics, targeted therapies, and personalized medicines is increasing demand for advanced testing systems capable of evaluating potential toxicity and metabolic pathways earlier in development.
Rising pharmaceutical expenditure is further strengthening the market outlook. Global medicine spending is expected to approach USD 1.9 Trillion by 2027. As companies allocate more resources to novel drug programs, demand is increasing for accurate testing that can improve development efficiency, support regulatory submissions, and lower the risk of clinical setbacks.
Market Segmentation Highlights
Based on technology, the market includes cell culture, high throughput screening, molecular imaging, OMICS technology, and other platforms. Cell culture led the market with a 43.6% share in 2025. Its leadership reflects the expanding use of 3D cell cultures and organ-on-a-chip models in preclinical studies, along with their ability to improve predictive accuracy and reduce reliance on animal testing.
Product categories include instruments, software solutions, assay systems, reagents, and other products. Software solutions play an increasingly important role as AI-driven platforms and cloud-based tools enable researchers to process large datasets, automate workflows, strengthen predictive modeling, and improve decision-making.
By method, the market covers In-Vivo, In-Vitro, In-Silica, and other approaches. Continued integration of laboratory testing with computational platforms is improving preclinical evaluation and helping pharmaceutical companies streamline development pipelines.
Application areas include systemic toxicity, renal toxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and other assessments. Systemic toxicity accounted for approximately 53.8% of the market in 2025. Its leading position is supported by regulatory demand for comprehensive evaluation of long-term, cumulative, and organ-specific safety risks.
Regional Market Analysis
- North America: The region leads the global ADME toxicology testing market through significant pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, advanced research infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and rapid adoption of predictive toxicology technologies. In the United States, pharmaceutical R&D spending exceeded USD 100 Billion in 2022. Europe: Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are major contributors, supported by established pharmaceutical industries and EMA safety requirements. The region is also advancing computational toxicology and organ-on-a-chip technology as part of broader efforts to reduce animal testing. Europe's pharmaceutical industry contributed approximately Euro 311 Billion, equivalent to USD 326 Billion, to the EU economy in 2022. Asia-Pacific: China and India are strengthening their positions as pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and outsourcing hubs. Competitive development costs, expanding clinical research, government support, and rising healthcare expenditure are accelerating demand for ADME testing services across the region. Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are supporting regional growth through domestic drug production, expanding research programs, and increased development of generic and biosimilar medicines. Partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies are also improving local testing capabilities. Middle East and Africa: Pharmaceutical investment, healthcare infrastructure development, and rising clinical trial activity are creating new opportunities. Demand is particularly influenced by the growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases, along with expanding partnerships between regional organizations and global drug developers.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies are using mergers, acquisitions, research partnerships, service expansion, and technology development to strengthen their market positions. Geographic expansion in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is also becoming a strategic priority as pharmaceutical research activity grows in emerging markets. In 2024, BioIVT introduced its Ki67 tissue staining service for antibody-drug conjugate development, reinforcing its presence in drug and diagnostic research.
Prominent companies operating in the global ADME toxicology testing market include:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) BioIVT LLC Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG) Molecular Discovery Ltd. PerkinElmer Inc. Promega Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
The global ADME toxicology testing market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2034 as pharmaceutical companies prioritize predictive safety assessment, efficient candidate selection, regulatory compliance, and faster drug development. Continued investment in automation, artificial intelligence, cell-based models, and computational testing will remain central to the industry's long-term expansion.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Cell Culture
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 High Throughput Screening
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Molecular Imaging
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 OMICS Technology
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Instruments
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software Solutions
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Assay Systems
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Reagents
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Method
8.1 In-Vivo
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 In-Vitro
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 In-Silica
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Systemic Toxicity
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Renal Toxicity
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Hepatotoxicity
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Neurotoxicity
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bioivt LLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Molecular Discovery Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Perkinelmer Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Promega Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
List of Figures [98]
List of Tables [8]
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