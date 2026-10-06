Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report 2026-2034 By Workflow, Function, Mode, End User, And Region Market To Reach USD 8.44 Billion As R&D And PBPK Adoption Accelerate
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report by Workflow, Function, Mode, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drug discovery informatics market reached USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 8.44 Billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48% during 2026-2034, supported by pharmaceutical innovation, rising healthcare investment and continued advances in bioinformatics technologies.
Drug discovery informatics encompasses software and hardware-based tools for biochemical data analysis, sequencing, target identification, data visualization, molecular docking, molecular modelling and database protection. These technologies support drug discovery and development by enabling organizations to process biological information from multiple sources, evaluate new drug entities and improve research efficiency. Key users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, healthcare institutions and contract research organizations (CROs).
Expansion across the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is a major factor driving market growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders, rising demand for effective rare disease treatments and growing need to accelerate drug development are encouraging organizations to adopt advanced informatics platforms. These systems help research teams manage complex datasets, identify viable therapeutic targets and support informed decision-making throughout drug discovery workflows.
Technological progress is also strengthening the global drug discovery informatics market outlook. Innovative Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator platforms use modelling and simulation to predict pharmacokinetic outcomes, supporting the assessment of drug behavior during development. Continued investment in data analytics, computational biology and integrated research platforms is expected to enhance the speed and accuracy of pharmaceutical research.
Government agencies, private healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical organizations are increasing investments in orphan drug development and rare disease research. In addition, the rising geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in bioinformatics are creating further opportunities for market participants. The growing use of outsourced research services is also expanding demand among contract research organizations, while major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to strengthen their in-house capabilities.
Key Market Segmentation
The drug discovery informatics market report analyzes major industry trends and provides forecasts at the global, regional and country levels for 2026-2034. The market is categorized by workflow, function, mode and end user.
Competitive Landscape
The report evaluates the structure and competitive intensity of the global drug discovery informatics industry. It also profiles prominent companies based on their market presence, product capabilities and strategic positioning. Key players include Accenture Plc, Certara, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Jubilant Biosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Selvita and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report
- How has the global drug discovery informatics market performed, and what is its forecast through 2034? What impact has COVID-19 had on the market? Which regional markets offer significant growth opportunities? How is the market segmented by workflow, function, mode and end user? What are the principal stages of the industry value chain? Which factors are driving market growth, and what challenges could affect expansion? What is the structure of the global drug discovery informatics market? Who are the key industry participants, and what is the degree of competition?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Workflow
6.1 Drug Discovery
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Drug Development
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Sequence Analysis Platforms
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Molecular Modelling
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Molecular Docking
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Clinical Trial Data Management
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Mode
8.1 Outsourced
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 In-house
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Pharmaceutical Companies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Biotechnology Companies
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Contract Research Organization (CROs)
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Accenture PLC
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Certara
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Charles River Laboratories Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Eurofins DiscoverX Products
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Infosys Ltd.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Jubilant Biosys Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Oracle Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 PerkinElmer Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Selvita
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
List of Figures [86]
List of Tables [8]
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