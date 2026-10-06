Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report 2026-2034 By Workflow, Function, Mode, End User, And Region Market To Reach USD 8.44 Billion As R&D And PBPK Adoption Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PBPK simulation, orphan-drug investment, chronic disease demand and bioinformatics R&D are driving adoption across pharma, biotech and CROs.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report by Workflow, Function, Mode, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery informatics market reached USD 3.97 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 8.44 Billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48% during 2026-2034, supported by pharmaceutical innovation, rising healthcare investment and continued advances in bioinformatics technologies.

Drug discovery informatics encompasses software and hardware-based tools for biochemical data analysis, sequencing, target identification, data visualization, molecular docking, molecular modelling and database protection. These technologies support drug discovery and development by enabling organizations to process biological information from multiple sources, evaluate new drug entities and improve research efficiency. Key users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, healthcare institutions and contract research organizations (CROs).

Expansion across the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is a major factor driving market growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders, rising demand for effective rare disease treatments and growing need to accelerate drug development are encouraging organizations to adopt advanced informatics platforms. These systems help research teams manage complex datasets, identify viable therapeutic targets and support informed decision-making throughout drug discovery workflows.

Technological progress is also strengthening the global drug discovery informatics market outlook. Innovative Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator platforms use modelling and simulation to predict pharmacokinetic outcomes, supporting the assessment of drug behavior during development. Continued investment in data analytics, computational biology and integrated research platforms is expected to enhance the speed and accuracy of pharmaceutical research.

Government agencies, private healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical organizations are increasing investments in orphan drug development and rare disease research. In addition, the rising geriatric population and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in bioinformatics are creating further opportunities for market participants. The growing use of outsourced research services is also expanding demand among contract research organizations, while major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to strengthen their in-house capabilities.

Key Market Segmentation

The drug discovery informatics market report analyzes major industry trends and provides forecasts at the global, regional and country levels for 2026-2034. The market is categorized by workflow, function, mode and end user.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the structure and competitive intensity of the global drug discovery informatics industry. It also profiles prominent companies based on their market presence, product capabilities and strategic positioning. Key players include Accenture Plc, Certara, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Jubilant Biosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Selvita and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



How has the global drug discovery informatics market performed, and what is its forecast through 2034?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?

Which regional markets offer significant growth opportunities?

How is the market segmented by workflow, function, mode and end user?

What are the principal stages of the industry value chain?

Which factors are driving market growth, and what challenges could affect expansion?

What is the structure of the global drug discovery informatics market? Who are the key industry participants, and what is the degree of competition?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Workflow

6.1 Drug Discovery

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Drug Development

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Sequence Analysis Platforms

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Molecular Modelling

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Molecular Docking

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Clinical Trial Data Management

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Mode

8.1 Outsourced

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 In-house

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Contract Research Organization (CROs)

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Accenture PLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Certara

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Eurofins DiscoverX Products

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Infosys Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Jubilant Biosys Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Oracle Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Selvita

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [86]

List of Tables [8]



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