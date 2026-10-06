Strong Client Relationships Drive Record Net Promoter Score For Forvis Mazars

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, continues to build on its longstanding commitment to anwith a record-high Net Promoter Score(NPS) of 85 in its latest client feedback survey. NPS is a widely recognized metric that measures clients' loyalty and satisfaction based on their likelihood to recommend a company's services.

Surpassing last year's mark of 84, the firm's latest results are far above the U.S. accounting industry average of 55 according to ClearlyRated, a leading, third-party survey service provider.

The 2026 score is backed by a 39% survey response rate, up from 30% last year and nearly double the 2024 response rate of 20%. Taken together, these results provide meaningful insight into what clients value most and reinforce the firm's approach to listening, learning, and strengthening the client experience.

“This score is not simply a measure of client satisfaction. It reflects our culture as a firm,” said Tom Watson, CEO of Forvis Mazars in the United States.“Our clients trust us not only for the quality of our work, but also for how we listen, respond, and collaborate to help them move forward with confidence.”

The latest results build on the firm's long-standing focus on making the client experience a meaningful marketplace differentiator. That commitment extends across the Forvis Mazars Global network through an aligned approach and shared service principles designed to promote a consistent, high-quality experience for clients wherever they engage with Forvis Mazars around the world.

“Taking the time to truly listen is essential to how we serve our clients,” said Rob Pruitt, chief practice & innovation officer for Forvis Mazars US, and vice chair of the Forvis Mazars Global Network Board.“But listening is only the beginning. What matters most is how we act on what our clients tell us. We believe providing an Unmatched Client Experience requires us to keep learning, adapting, and raising the standard.”

To learn more about the firm's culture and its commitment to delivering an Unmatched Client Experience visit forvismazars.us.



About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience ® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

Contact: Mike Brothers, PR Manager

...