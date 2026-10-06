INNOVAYTE NAMES FRITZ LOUIS-CHARLES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran financial services executive brings more than 20 years of brokerage operations, clearing and custody, and fintech leadership experience to the firm

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovayte, a custody and clearing firm that supports entrepreneurial registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth managers, today announced the appointment of Fritz Louis-Charles as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Louis-Charles will oversee the firm's enterprise-wide operations, reporting to Cat Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Innovayte.

Mr. Louis-Charles brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, with deep expertise in brokerage operations, clearing and custody, fintech, risk management, and business transformation. Throughout his career, he has focused on building scalable operations, developing high-performing teams, and leveraging technology and process improvement to drive efficiency and enhance the client experience.

“Fritz is a proven operator with a rare combination of deep industry expertise and a track record of building scalable, high-performing organizations,” Ms. Davies said.“His experience leading operations through periods of significant growth and transformation makes him exactly the right leader to help guide Innovayte's next growth phase. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to joining Innovayte, Mr. Louis-Charles served as COO of Apex Fintech Solutions, while concurrently serving as CEO of Apex Direct, its affiliated introducing broker-dealer. At Apex, he led enterprise-wide operations and played a key role in building and scaling the organization, including the formation and launch of Apex Direct. During his tenure, he built operating and client service models to support the firm's growth, led significant technology and automation initiatives, and drove improvements in efficiency, risk management, and the overall client experience.

“I am excited to join Innovayte at such a pivotal time,” Mr.Louis-Charles said.“Innovayte has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to scale our operations, strengthen our risk and controls environment, and continue delivering an exceptional experience for our clients.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Louis-Charles held leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase and TD Ameritrade, where he led brokerage operations, regulatory initiatives, technology implementations, and large-scale operational transformation efforts.

Mr. Louis-Charles holds a B.A. in Social Sciences from San Diego State University and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 27, and 53 licenses.

About Innovayte

Built from a heritage that spans a half century, Innovayte is a self-clearing custodian that fuels growth-minded advisors' entrepreneurial spirit, helping wealth advisors to thrive. From cutting-edge technology through its proprietary Accelerayte platform, to pairing advisors with dedicated team members throughout our service model, Innovayte offers advanced technology and services with a human touch. For more information, visit Innovayte.com.



Custody and administrative services provided by ETC Brokerage Services. Innovayte is an affiliate of ETC Brokerage Services.

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