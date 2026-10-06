Global Animal Model Market Report 2026-2034 By Animal Type, Technology, Application, End User, And Region CRISPR And Drug Discovery Drive Growth To USD 3.31 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Model Market Report by Animal Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal model market reached USD 2.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 3.31 billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% during 2026-2034, supported by rising pharmaceutical research, advances in genome editing, and growing demand for personalized medicine.
Animal Model Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders is strengthening demand for animal models in pre-clinical drug development. Conditions such as Down syndrome, Crohn's disease, breast cancer, and hemophilia require extensive research into disease mechanisms, therapeutic targets, drug safety, and treatment effectiveness. As a result, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are expanding their use of animal models across drug discovery and biomedical research programs.
Animal models are also widely used in toxicology, physiology, oncology, neurology, genetics, and xenotransplantation research. Rodents, including rats, mice, gerbils, guinea pigs, and hamsters, remain prominent due to their availability, manageable research requirements, and cost efficiency. Continued investment in precision medicine and targeted therapies is expected to further increase demand for genetically modified models that can support more specialized research.
Technological innovation is another major factor shaping the global animal model market. CRISPR-Cas9 has improved the speed and efficiency of producing models with extensive genetic modifications while helping reduce development time and associated costs. Its applicability across diverse species has expanded opportunities in disease modeling, functional genomics, and therapeutic evaluation. Embryonic stem cell injection and nuclear transfer technologies also continue to support the development of specialized research models.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated investment in vaccine and antiviral drug research, highlighting the importance of animal models in infectious disease studies. Funding from government authorities and international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), supported R&D activities focused on vaccines, antiviral treatments, and disease transmission. The infrastructure and expertise developed during this period continue to benefit broader infectious disease and pharmaceutical research.
Animal Model Market Segmentation
The market report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034. It evaluates the industry by animal type, technology, application, and end user.
Regional Market Coverage
The animal model market analysis covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico. The regional assessment examines market performance, research activity, industry development, and future growth opportunities across major healthcare and life sciences markets.
Competitive Landscape
The report assesses the structure and competitive intensity of the global animal model industry, including company positioning and strategic developments. Key market participants include Biocytogen, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., Hera BioLabs, JSR Corporation, Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Trans Genic Inc.
Report Scope
The analysis examines historical market performance, growth forecasts, regional opportunities, and the impact of COVID-19 on the animal model industry. It also evaluates market segmentation by animal type, technology, application, and end user. Additional coverage includes the industry value chain, key growth drivers, market challenges, competitive structure, and the strategic position of leading companies. These insights provide stakeholders with a comprehensive view of the global animal model market and its expected development through 2034.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Animal Model Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Animal Type
6.1 Rat
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mice
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Guinea Pigs
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Rabbits
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 CRISPR
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Nuclear Transfer
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Drug Discovery and Development
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Basic Research
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Pharma and Biotech Companies
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Academic Research Institutes
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Biocytogen
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Envigo
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Eurofins Scientific SE
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 GenOway S.A.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Hera BioLabs
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 JSR Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Ozgene Pty Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Taconic Biosciences Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 The Jackson Laboratory
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Trans Genic Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
List of Figures [89]
List of Tables [8]
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