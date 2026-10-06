Global Animal Model Market Report 2026-2034 By Animal Type, Technology, Application, End User, And Region CRISPR And Drug Discovery Drive Growth To USD 3.31 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized medicine, genetic disease research, CRISPR cost efficiencies, and expanding vaccine R&D are driving animal model adoption

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Model Market Report by Animal Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal model market reached USD 2.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 3.31 billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46% during 2026-2034, supported by rising pharmaceutical research, advances in genome editing, and growing demand for personalized medicine.

Animal Model Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders is strengthening demand for animal models in pre-clinical drug development. Conditions such as Down syndrome, Crohn's disease, breast cancer, and hemophilia require extensive research into disease mechanisms, therapeutic targets, drug safety, and treatment effectiveness. As a result, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are expanding their use of animal models across drug discovery and biomedical research programs.

Animal models are also widely used in toxicology, physiology, oncology, neurology, genetics, and xenotransplantation research. Rodents, including rats, mice, gerbils, guinea pigs, and hamsters, remain prominent due to their availability, manageable research requirements, and cost efficiency. Continued investment in precision medicine and targeted therapies is expected to further increase demand for genetically modified models that can support more specialized research.

Technological innovation is another major factor shaping the global animal model market. CRISPR-Cas9 has improved the speed and efficiency of producing models with extensive genetic modifications while helping reduce development time and associated costs. Its applicability across diverse species has expanded opportunities in disease modeling, functional genomics, and therapeutic evaluation. Embryonic stem cell injection and nuclear transfer technologies also continue to support the development of specialized research models.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated investment in vaccine and antiviral drug research, highlighting the importance of animal models in infectious disease studies. Funding from government authorities and international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), supported R&D activities focused on vaccines, antiviral treatments, and disease transmission. The infrastructure and expertise developed during this period continue to benefit broader infectious disease and pharmaceutical research.

Animal Model Market Segmentation

The market report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034. It evaluates the industry by animal type, technology, application, and end user.

Regional Market Coverage

The animal model market analysis covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico. The regional assessment examines market performance, research activity, industry development, and future growth opportunities across major healthcare and life sciences markets.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses the structure and competitive intensity of the global animal model industry, including company positioning and strategic developments. Key market participants include Biocytogen, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., Hera BioLabs, JSR Corporation, Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Trans Genic Inc.

Report Scope

The analysis examines historical market performance, growth forecasts, regional opportunities, and the impact of COVID-19 on the animal model industry. It also evaluates market segmentation by animal type, technology, application, and end user. Additional coverage includes the industry value chain, key growth drivers, market challenges, competitive structure, and the strategic position of leading companies. These insights provide stakeholders with a comprehensive view of the global animal model market and its expected development through 2034.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Animal Model Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Animal Type

6.1 Rat

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mice

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Guinea Pigs

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Rabbits

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 CRISPR

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Nuclear Transfer

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Drug Discovery and Development

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Basic Research

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Pharma and Biotech Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Academic Research Institutes

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Biocytogen

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Envigo

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Eurofins Scientific SE

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 GenOway S.A.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Hera BioLabs

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 JSR Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Ozgene Pty Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Taconic Biosciences Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 The Jackson Laboratory

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Trans Genic Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [89]

List of Tables [8]

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