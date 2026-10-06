The Community Capital Revolution (CCR) Launches Founding Ambassador Initiative

Founding CCR Ambassador Hero

Four Sectors - Four Platforms

AI Creates Value for Every Member

Put CCR Into Action

CCR Endorsement from Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar

Selected organizations in four sectors will receive a complimentary AI Community Platform to put CCR principles into action.

- Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar | Chairman, EST Group Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - October 6, 2026 - The Community Capital Revolution (CCR), supported by AI X Network 's AI-powered community infrastructure, is launching a Founding CCR Ambassador initiative to help selected organizations demonstrate how relationships, shared knowledge, collaboration, and AI can create greater value across industries and communities.

With the official launch of The Community Capital Revolution on October 19, 2026, only a limited number of Founding Ambassador opportunities are being opened across four initial sectors:

Book Publishing. Healthcare. Startup & AI. Organizational Leadership & Management

The Founding Ambassador invitation closes October 19.

The initiative is designed to move CCR from principle to practice-helping organizations transform relationships, knowledge, resources, and communities that often operate in isolation into Community Capital and Collaborative Intelligence.

“CCR is about helping people and organizations create more value together,” said Matt Fok, author of The Community Capital Revolution and Founder of AI X Network.“Our Founding Ambassadors will help educate their communities, put the CCR strategy into practice, and demonstrate what becomes possible when AI, relationships, knowledge, and collaboration work together.”

The vision is reinforced by the book's back-cover endorsement from Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, Chairman, EST Group Inc.:

“For those who are serious about building stronger organizations and stronger communities, this book provides an important roadmap.”

FROM COMMUNITY TO COLLABORATIVE INTELLIGENCE

As artificial intelligence rapidly changes how organizations operate, CCR argues that technology alone will not determine who succeeds.

Organizations that combine AI with trusted communities, shared knowledge, relationships, and Collaborative Intelligence can uncover opportunities that often remain invisible inside traditional organizational silos.

The Founding CCR Ambassador initiative is designed to demonstrate that model in real communities.

TURN CCR INTO A WORKING MODEL

Qualified Founding Ambassador organizations will receive a complimentary AI Community Platform package with an estimated value of up to $5,000 per month, based on supporting up to 50 exhibitor or member virtual booths at $100 per booth per month.

Each platform gives participating organizations a practical environment to build community, strengthen collaboration, share knowledge, and connect new opportunities.

Book Publishing - BookExpo365

Connecting authors, publishers, readers, associations, and industry partners through discovery, showcases, contests, collaboration, and year-round engagement.

Qualified organizations will receive a complimentary BookExpo365 AI Community Platform.

Healthcare - StayHealthy365

Connecting healthcare organizations, innovators, professionals, partners, and communities to share knowledge, strengthen relationships, encourage innovation, and uncover new opportunities.

Qualified organizations will receive a complimentary StayHealthy365 AI Community Platform.

Startup & AI - Startup365

Connecting entrepreneurs, startups, AI innovators, ecosystem leaders, investors, partners, and communities around opportunities emerging from the rapidly expanding AI economy.

Qualified organizations will receive a complimentary Startup365 AI Community Platform.

Organizational Leadership & Management - CCR

Connecting executives, management professionals, associations, consultants, and leadership communities to explore how Community Capital, AI, and Collaborative Intelligence can help organizations become stronger, more adaptive, innovative, and connected.

Qualified organizations will receive a complimentary CCR AI Community Platform.

AI THAT CREATES VALUE FOR EVERY MEMBER

Each platform helps members create more value through AI Matchmaking to connect with the right people and opportunities, an AI Digital Twin to represent their expertise and offerings 24/7, and a Network Passport to discover relationships and opportunities across multiple participating organizations and communities.

Together, these capabilities create an always-on, AI-powered opportunity network designed to become more valuable as more people, knowledge, relationships, and organizations connect.

HOW FOUNDING AMBASSADORS PUT CCR INTO ACTION

Founding Ambassadors will serve as educators, conveners, and early practitioners of the CCR strategy within their communities.

Their role is simple:

Educate - Help members and partners understand CCR principles, Community Capital, and Collaborative Intelligence.

Activate - Use their AI Community Platform as a practical environment for applying the CCR strategy.

Connect - Bring together people, knowledge, resources, and opportunities that might otherwise remain isolated.

Share - Highlight insights, outcomes, and success stories that help demonstrate and strengthen the CCR model.

The objective is to help organizations and communities understand, apply, and demonstrate a new strategy for creating greater value together in the AI era.

A LIMITED FOUNDING OPPORTUNITY

Only a limited number of Founding CCR Ambassadors will be selected during this initial launch period.

Founding Ambassadors will have an opportunity to help shape how CCR is introduced and applied within their sectors while becoming early participants in a growing collaborative ecosystem.

Qualified organizations will have both the strategy and the technology to begin putting Community Capital into action now.

The Founding Ambassador invitation ends October 19, 2026.

Organizations interested in becoming a Founding CCR Ambassador can contact:

Matt Fok

Author, The Community Capital Revolution

Founder, AI X Network

...

Learn more:





ABOUT THE COMMUNITY CAPITAL REVOLUTION

The Community Capital Revolution - Building Organizations That Get Stronger Every Day in the AI Era introduces a strategy for organizational growth based on Community Capital-the combined power of relationships, trust, knowledge, collaboration, and shared opportunity.

It challenges leaders to move beyond isolated organizational silos and asks:

What becomes possible when organizations stop trying to create all their value alone?

The book officially launches October 19, 2026.



ABOUT AI X NETWORK

AI X Network provides the AI-powered infrastructure and specialized 365 community platforms that help organizations put CCR principles into practice.

Its platforms connect people, knowledge, relationships, and opportunities across industries and communities through capabilities including AI Matchmaking, AI Digital Twins, and the Network Passport.



MEDIA, AMBASSADOR & PARTNERSHIP INQUIRIES

Matt Fok

The Community Capital Revolution

...

No one rises alone. Together, we rise.

Matt Fok

Community Capital Revolution / AI X Network

+1 8887185333

Visit us on social media:

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Turn Every Event Into a Thriving Community with AI | HybridEvent365

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