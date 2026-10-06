An AI marketing, branding, technology, and content strategy agency home of The AI Translator.

First Southern California agency to unite AI branding methodology, machine-safe architecture, and post-quantum provenance into one connected strategy.

- Hema DeyANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Online, it is getting harder to tell what is real.AI can create convincing videos, images, and text in seconds. Work is copied, changed, and reposted under someone else's name while the original gets buried. Original ideas shared online are taken before they are protected, leading to patent and trademark disputes. When audiences engage with a copy, the credit and the revenue go to the wrong person.This is the reality facing every business owner, executive, creator, and professional services firm operating online in 2026. And it is accelerating.Iffel International Inc., the AI marketing, branding, technology, and content strategy agency headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California, has announced two milestones that directly address this challenge.Iffel International has been formally designated as a Trusted Technology Partner of The AI Lab, the international organization behind the Trust Identity Protocol. Hema Dey, Founder and CEO of Iffel International, has simultaneously been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal Innovator of the Year 2026.Iffel International is the first digital marketing agency in Southern California to offer clients formal access to post-quantum content provenance technology as a preparation option for what is coming with the accelerating pace of AI, Super Intelligence, and Quantum computing.The Trust Identity Protocol, developed by The AI Lab under the leadership of Founder and Chairman Dinesh Mendhe and CEO and President Dr. Sofia Martinez, is a content provenance technology that gives digital content a signed record of who made it and the creator's own declaration of whether it is human-made, AI-assisted, AI-generated, or a combination. TIP uses post-quantum cryptographic signatures based on ML-DSA-65 (NIST FIPS 204) to create an immutable record of who made the work.As a Trusted Technology Partner of The AI Lab, Iffel International now makes TIP available to clients who want to prepare their brand, content, and intellectual property for what is coming. This is not a default requirement for all clients. It is a forward-looking option for the business owners and executives who understand that the window to establish provenance is open now and may close as AI, Super Intelligence, and Quantum computing accelerate simultaneously."The problem is already visible to anyone paying attention," said Hema Dey, Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc. "Fake content is being created in seconds. Work is being copied and stolen. Ideas are being hijacked before they are IP protected. Creators are losing credit and income to the wrong people. TIP gives our clients the ability to prove who made what, in a format that is designed to hold as quantum computing reaches operational scale. That is not a distant concern. That is a preparation decision that needs to happen now."Iffel International operates across four connected practice areas. AI marketing and branding builds the machine-safe brand architecture that earns AI trust across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Claude, Perplexity, and Meta AI. Technology deployment covers AI agent systems, agentic intake, and the integrated SaaS infrastructure that connects content, customer journeys, and business operations. Content direction produces expert-attributed, information-gain content that AI platforms cite and buyers trust. And post-quantum content provenance through TIP is available to clients who are ready to prepare for the convergence of AI, Super Intelligence, and Quantum computing."TIP was built so people can prove they made their work," said Dinesh Mendhe, Founder and Chairman of The AI Lab. "The window to establish that ownership is open right now. Iffel International is making that option available to its clients now."The OCBJ Innovator of the Year 2026 nomination recognizes Dey's body of work across all four areas. Dey began building AI agents in 2022 and introduced the SEO2Sales and GEO2Sales frameworks before the terms AEO and GEO had entered mainstream marketing vocabulary. Her co-authored book, The AI Translator: Making Your Marketing Message Click with People and Code, achieved simultaneous number one bestseller status in Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce on Amazon on its June 10, 2026 launch day."California is home to some of the most serious entrepreneurs and business leaders in the country," said Dey. "The businesses that understand the pace of AI, Super Intelligence, and Quantum computing right now and move accordingly are the ones that will own their category on the other side of this acceleration. The ones that wait will not be behind. They will be invisible."Dey, a Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, serves as Advisor to the AI Trust Council, AI Strategy Advisor to the WITOC Board, and member of the Board of Trustees for the World Affairs Council of Orange County. She is a World Class New Zealander of 2013 and the Founder of the AI Translator Academy.About Iffel International Inc.Iffel International Inc. is the AI marketing, branding, technology, and content strategy agency home of The AI Translator. Founded in 2006 in Christchurch, New Zealand and now headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California, the firm has served law firms, healthcare practices, manufacturing companies, and professional services businesses across thirty-five countries for twenty years. Iffel International is a Trusted Technology Partner of The AI Lab and the Trust Identity Protocol and is the first digital marketing agency in Southern California to offer clients formal access to post-quantum content provenance technology. iffelinternationalAbout The AI Lab and the Trust Identity ProtocolThe AI Lab is an international organization dedicated to empowering humans to hold ownership of their work in the age of AI. The Trust Identity Protocol uses post-quantum cryptographic signatures based on ML-DSA-65 to create immutable records of who made a work and how, across human-made, AI-assisted, AI-generated, and mixed content. The AI Lab is led by Founder and Chairman Dinesh Mendhe and CEO and President Dr. Sofia Martinez. Who's Behind It? Ask TIP. theailab

Hema Dey

Iffel International Inc.

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Iffel International Named Trusted Technology Partner of The AI Lab as Hema Dey Earns OCBJ Innovator Nomination News Provided By Iffel International Inc. October 06, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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