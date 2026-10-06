Bee Line Named One Of The Top 100 Finalists For The 25Th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

Commercial Cleaning Company located in Chicago, IL

Bee Line, a commercial cleaning company, has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists for the 25th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards.

- Jamie Henry, CEO at Bee LineCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bee Line, a commercial cleaning company focused on raising the standard for cleanliness, safety and transparency in commercial facilities, has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists for the 25th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards.Selected from more than 350 nominees, Bee Line is being recognized for its innovative approach to commercial cleaning, which combines medical-grade cleaning practices, rigorous professional training and technology designed to give clients greater visibility into their cleaning operations.Traditional commercial cleaning has often focused primarily on making a facility look clean. Bee Line was built around a different philosophy: in schools, healthcare-adjacent facilities and high-traffic commercial buildings, a space that looks clean and a space that has been cleaned with infection prevention in mind are not necessarily the same thing.Bee Line is redefining commercial cleaning by treating every space with medical-grade precision. Through its dedicated in-house training center, Bee Line frontline professionals earn rigorous AHE certifications (CHEST, CIMP, and CSCT) alongside OSHA 10 and 30 safety credentials. This elite training is backed by Bee Line IQ, a unique tech platform that streams live, real-time updates directly to clients, delivering a new standard of accountability and visibility."We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Finalists for the Chicago Innovation Awards," said Jamie Henry, CEO at Bee Line. "We built Bee Line because we believe commercial cleaning should be about much more than making a building look tidy. The environments we clean are used by real people every day, and our approach is designed to bring a higher level of training, accountability and attention to the work that happens behind the scenes. Being recognized for that approach by Chicago Innovation is a tremendous validation for our team and for the clients who trust us with their facilities."The Chicago Innovation Awards celebrate innovative new products and services across the Chicago region, recognizing organizations of all sizes, sectors and industries. More than 700 business and civic leaders are expected to attend the awards celebration, where the winners will be announced on November 17 at the UIC Forum.As a Top 100 Finalist, Bee Line will also receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, a day-long executive education course on October 13 led by faculty from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.Bee Line is also in contention for the 2026 People's Choice Award, which is determined through public online voting. Chicago Innovation is encouraging employees, customers, supporters and members of the community to participate and vote for their favorite finalist.The public can vote for Bee Line as part of the 2026 People's Choice Award competition at:Out of the Top 100 Finalists, Chicago Innovation judges will select 20 winners of the 25th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards. The winners will be celebrated at the November 17 awards event and invited to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City, along with receiving widespread media recognition.To learn more about Bee Line and its approach to commercial cleaning, visit .About Bee LineBee Line is a commercial cleaning company built around a medical-grade approach to cleanliness, professional training and accountability. Through its in-house Training Center, industry-focused certifications and Bee Line IQ technology platform, the company works to provide clients with a higher standard of cleaning and greater visibility into their cleaning operations.

Colleen Johnson

Bee Line

+1 312-233-5463

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Bee Line Named One of the Top 100 Finalists for the 25th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards News Provided By Bee Line October 06, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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