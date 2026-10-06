Piscitelli Law Firm Opens New Offices In Elyria And Cleveland

With three Greater Cleveland locations, the firm brings experienced injury representation closer to the people it serves.

- Frank PiscitelliCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Piscitelli Law Firm has opened new offices in Elyria and Cleveland, expanding beyond its Mentor location to give injured individuals and families across Greater Cleveland easier access to personal legal support.For attorney Frank Piscitelli, the expansion serves a practical purpose: being closer to clients when a serious injury has made everyday life more difficult."After an accident, people are trying to get medical care, figure out how to pay their bills, and take care of their families," said Piscitelli. "They need answers, and they need someone who will take the time to listen. Opening these offices helps us be more accessible to clients throughout the Cleveland area."The Elyria and Cleveland offices join the firm's existing Mentor office, creating three locations across the region. The expansion reflects the firm's commitment to providing hands-on injury representation, with personal attention to each client's circumstances and concerns.A serious injury can leave someone unable to work, facing ongoing treatment, and fielding calls from insurance companies while still trying to recover.Piscitelli Law Firm's approach centers on helping clients understand their options, keeping them informed, and handling the legal work so they can focus on their health and families."Knowing a client's case means understanding what this injury has actually done to their life," Piscitelli said. "What are they worried about? What can they no longer do? What will they need moving forward? Those conversations matter, and making time for them will remain a priority as we grow."Piscitelli brings 30 years of legal experience to cases involving serious personal injuries and wrongful death. The firm represents people injured in car, truck, and motorcycle crashes, as well as individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries and other serious injuries.With locations in Mentor, Elyria, and Cleveland, the firm is strengthening its presence in the communities it serves while continuing to emphasize clear communication and close involvement in clients' cases.The firm's offices are located at:Mentor: 7200 Center St., Suite 312, Mentor, OH 44060Elyria: 424 Middle Ave., Suite 1, Elyria, OH 44035Cleveland: 5401 North Marginal Road, Suite A, Cleveland, OH 44114For more information or to request a free consultation, visit getfrankgetjustice or call (216) 931-7000.About Piscitelli Law FirmPiscitelli Law Firm represents injured individuals and families throughout Northeast Ohio in personal injury and wrongful death cases. Led by attorney Frank Piscitelli, who brings 30 years of legal experience, the firm handles matters involving motor vehicle crashes, catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice and other serious injuries. From investigating claims and negotiating with insurance companies to representing clients in court, the firm focuses on protecting clients' interests and understanding the full impact of their losses. Its offices in Mentor, Elyria, and Cleveland support a commitment to accessible, personal legal service across Greater Cleveland.

Frank Piscitelli

Piscitelli Law Firm - Injury & Car Accident Lawyer

+1 (216) 931-7000

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Piscitelli Law Firm Opens New Offices in Elyria and Cleveland News Provided By Road House Consulting LLC October 06, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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