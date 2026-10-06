Solvit Mortgage Launches Free Loan Estimate Review Tool To Help Borrowers Compare Mortgage Offers

free loan estimate review tool

New online tool allows homebuyers and homeowners to upload an existing Loan Estimate for a second-look comparison of rates, fees and available mortgage options

SAINT CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solvit Mortgage, a growing branch of PBT Bancorp, announced the launch of its new **Loan Estimate Review **, a free online tool designed to help consumers better understand and compare mortgage offers before committing to a loan.The tool allows homebuyers and homeowners to upload a Loan Estimate they have already received from a mortgage lender. Solvit Mortgage then reviews key components of the offer in less than 2 minutes, including the interest rate, discount points, lender fees, estimated monthly payment and other loan costs.Using access to over 30 lending sources and lender programs, Solvit Mortgage can also evaluate whether alternative pricing or loan structures may be available based on the borrower's circumstances.The service is available at no cost to consumers.“Most borrowers understandably focus on the interest rate when they receive a mortgage quote, but the rate is only one part of the overall cost of a mortgage,” said Sam Kwak, a Mortgage Loan Originator.“Two borrowers can be quoted similar rates while paying very different amounts in points, lender fees or other costs. Our goal is to make it easier for consumers to understand what they are actually being offered.”## Addressing the Complexity of Mortgage ShoppingMortgage lenders generally provide borrowers with a standardized Loan Estimate that outlines important terms and projected costs associated with a mortgage. This is a required document that needs to be sent to all borrowers within 3 days of submitting a loan application in accordance with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau laws.While the standardized format makes comparison possible, evaluating competing Loan Estimates can still be difficult for consumers who are unfamiliar with mortgage pricing.A lower interest rate, for example, may require the borrower to pay additional discount points upfront. Another lender may offer a slightly higher rate with lower closing costs or a lender credit.The appropriate structure can depend on factors such as how long a borrower expects to own the property, the amount being financed, available cash at closing and the borrower's broader financial goals.Solvit Mortgage developed the Loan Estimate Review tool to provide consumers with an additional reference point when evaluating these tradeoffs.## How the Loan Estimate Review WorksConsumers begin by uploading an existing Loan Estimate through Solvit Mortgage's online platform.The review examines information contained in the document, including:- Loan amount and mortgage program- Interest rate- Principal and interest payment- Discount points- Origination and lender charges- Lender credits- Estimated cash to close- Other relevant mortgage costsSolvit Mortgage can then estimate alternative mortgage pricing using its available lending relationships and identify situations where another rate, fee structure or loan option may warrant further review.The analysis does not guarantee that a borrower will qualify for a particular loan, rate or level of savings. Final pricing and eligibility depend on the borrower's financial profile, property, loan program, market conditions and underwriting requirements.## Creating a Mortgage“Second Opinion”Kwak said the concept was designed around a common question borrowers face after receiving a mortgage offer:**“How do I know whether this is actually a good deal?”**Rather than requiring consumers to independently contact numerous lenders, the Loan Estimate Review is intended to provide a simplified mortgage“second opinion.”“If someone already has a competitive offer, that is useful information too,” Kwak said.“The objective isn't to tell every borrower that they need to switch lenders. It is to help them understand their current offer and determine whether another option may be worth considering.”Consumers whose existing financing appears competitive can continue with greater confidence, while borrowers for whom another financing structure may be available can choose whether they want to explore those options further.## Available to Consumers at No CostThe Solvit Mortgage Loan Estimate Review is now available online.Consumers can upload an existing Loan Estimate and request a review without paying a fee for use of the tool.For more information or to access the Loan Estimate Review, visit **solvitmortgage/le-audit**.### About Solvit MortgageSolvit Mortgage is tradename and a branch of PBT Bancorp that helps consumers evaluate mortgage financing options with an emphasis on education, transparency and mortgage strategy. Through technology, lending relationships and mortgage advisory services, the company works with homebuyers, homeowners and real estate investors seeking financing solutions.**NMLS Information:**Sam Kwak, NMLS #2753203PBT Bancorp, NMLS #257781Member FDIC | Equal Housing LenderMortgage programs, rates, terms and eligibility are subject to change and applicable underwriting guidelines. This release is for informational purposes and does not constitute a commitment to lend or a guarantee of loan approval, rate or savings.

Samuel Kwak NMLS# 2753203

PBT Bancorp dba Solvit Mortgage

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Solvit Mortgage Launches Free Loan Estimate Review Tool to Help Borrowers Compare Mortgage Offers News Provided By Accelerated Strategies October 06, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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