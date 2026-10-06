Luxgroup Companies Earn Two World Travel Awards 2026 Global Nominations

The First Boutique Cruise Line on the Saigon River

Dr. Pham Ha Founder and CEO LuxGroup

Lux Travel DMC and Lux Cruises Group receive world-level nominations for luxury tour operations and small-ship cruising.

- - Pham Ha, Founder and CEO, LuxGroup

HANOI, HANOI, VIETNAM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LuxGroup, a Vietnam-based integrated luxury tourism group, announced that two companies within its ecosystem have been selected as world-level nominees in the World Travel Awards 2026.

Lux Travel DMC has been nominated for World's Leading Luxury Tour Operator 2026, while Lux Cruises Group has been nominated for World's Leading Small Ships Cruise Line 2026.

The nominations bring together two complementary areas of the group's business: tailor-made travel supported by destination expertise and boutique cruising rooted in Vietnamese culture and hospitality.

In its notification to LuxGroup, World Travel Awards described its World categories as the highest level of recognition within its programme. Both companies are nominees, with winners to be determined following the global voting period.

Voting is open until October 30, 2026, to travel professionals, media and tourism consumers. According to the nomination announcement, the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2026 will take place in Tanzania on December 12, when the world-level winners will be formally announced.

VIETNAMESE CULTURE AT THE CENTRE OF LUXURY TRAVEL

Founded by Pham Ha, LuxGroup connects specialist businesses in destination management, boutique cruises, hospitality, gastronomy, arts and cultural experiences.

The group describes its model as a“House of Small Giants”: businesses with distinct expertise and identities, connected through shared values and coordinated service.

Its guiding belief,“Luxury is Culture,” places Vietnamese identity at the centre of the guest experience. Regional cuisine, artworks, architecture, local knowledge and storytelling provide ways for travellers to engage with the country beyond its scenery.

LuxGroup connects that belief with its purpose,“Delivering Happiness,” and its hospitality philosophy,“Touching Hearts.” These principles inform how experiences are designed, communicated and delivered across its businesses.

For the group, personal hospitality requires understanding why guests travel and translating their expectations into practical service decisions. A family holiday, cultural journey or personal celebration calls for a different rhythm, selection of activities and level of support.

LUX TRAVEL DMC: TAILOR-MADE JOURNEYS AND DESTINATION EXPERTISE

Lux Travel DMC designs tailor-made journeys across Vietnam and Southeast Asia, connecting travellers' interests with local knowledge and selected services.

Its work begins with understanding guests' motivations and continues through itinerary development, service coordination and support during the journey. The objective is to create a coherent experience while allowing time for personal discovery.

Vietnam offers diverse possibilities for this approach, including historic cities, coastal landscapes, regional food traditions and river communities. Destination expertise helps connect these elements with appropriate guides, accommodation, transport and activities.

Lux Travel DMC previously received the World Travel Awards titles of Asia's Leading Luxury Tour Operator in 2023 and 2024. Its world-level nomination in 2026 follows that earlier recognition, with the current competition's outcome still pending.

LUX CRUISES GROUP: BOUTIQUE VOYAGES THROUGH VIETNAM

Lux Cruises Group brings the group's cultural perspective to cruising through brands including Heritage, Emperor and Amiral.

Its approach connects the waterway, the vessel and the hospitality aboard. Vietnamese art, regional cuisine and cultural storytelling complement the landscapes guests encounter during their voyages.

Small-ship cruising provides opportunities for attentive service and a more personal relationship between guests and crew. Time on deck, changing shorelines and conversations aboard can become integral parts of the travel experience.

The nomination for World's Leading Small Ships Cruise Line 2026 gives Lux Cruises Group an opportunity to introduce its brands and approach to a wider international audience.

CONNECTING SPECIALISTS THROUGH THE GUEST JOURNEY

LuxGroup's integrated structure brings complementary capabilities together across travel, cruising, accommodation, dining and cultural activities.

The group aims to maintain continuity as guests move between experiences. Preferences shared during planning should inform service delivery, confirmed arrangements should reach the responsible teams, and expectations should remain clear throughout the journey.

Each specialist business retains its character while contributing to a connected guest experience. This approach links destination knowledge and cultural interpretation with the coordination required to fulfil the promises made before departure.

The nominations also provide an occasion to acknowledge the employees and partners behind those experiences, including travel advisors, guides, crews, hospitality teams, chefs and creative contributors.

LuxGroup's“People First” philosophy emphasises supporting employees with the information, skills and responsibility needed to care for guests. The group regards their contribution as central to translating its cultural positioning into everyday hospitality.

GLOBAL VOTING OPEN UNTIL OCTOBER 30

LuxGroup invites guests, travel partners, industry professionals and tourism consumers to participate through the official World Travel Awards voting platform before October 30, 2026.

The two world-level nominations offer an opportunity to present Vietnamese travel expertise and boutique cruising to an international audience. While the results remain pending, LuxGroup's continuing focus is on designing meaningful journeys, communicating accurately and delivering the experiences guests have chosen.

Information about the awards and voting is available at .

ABOUT LUXGROUP

LuxGroup is a Vietnam-based integrated luxury tourism group founded by Pham Ha. Its ecosystem connects specialist businesses in destination management, boutique cruises, hospitality, gastronomy, arts and cultural experiences. Operating as a“House of Small Giants,” the group develops journeys rooted in Vietnamese identity, guided by“Luxury is Culture,”“Delivering Happiness” and“Touching Hearts.”

For further information, visit .

Pham Manh Ha

LuxGroup

+84912303096 ext.

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