Tailored Bottling Solutions Begins Production In Detroit, Investing In People And Opportunity

Tailored Bottling Solutions begins production in Detroit, bringing experienced workers back to work and expanding Midwest beverage manufacturing capacity.

- Dave Burke, CEO of Tailored Bottling SolutionsDEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Tailored Bottling Solutions launched its new Detroit-area operation, the company set out to do more than prepare a facility to produce and ship beverages. It focused on building a team and creating opportunities for experienced local bottling professionals to return to work.Before the facility began generating revenue, TBS chose to hire experienced bottling professionals and start building its workforce. Today, 18 employees work at the Dearborn facility, with plans to grow to approximately 45 to 50 employees as the operation expands to three full shifts.“We believed in the opportunity to build something meaningful in Detroit, and that meant investing in the people who would make this operation possible,” said Cliff Rucker, founder of Rucker Investments.“Before we were generating revenue, we chose to bring experienced bottling professionals onto the team because their skills and experience would be essential to building this business. Seeing that team grow and begin shipping product is incredibly rewarding.”The decision reflects TBS' broader commitment to investing in the Detroit region and its workforce. As the company establishes a long-term presence in the market, it continues to build the team needed to support future growth.“Detroit has a deep history of rebirth, especially in manufacturing. There is a strong base of experienced people here in the 313,” said Dave Burke, CEO of Tailored Bottling Solutions.“The Dearborn community has welcomed us, from a personal visit by the Dearborn Fire Chief and his lieutenants to the support of the helpful team at DTE, formerly Detroit Edison. We are excited about what we can build here and where this facility can go.”The Dearborn facility began shipping product last month and continues to scale toward its planned operating capacity. In addition to custom carbonated soft drinks, the facility can produce a range of modern beverages, including energy drinks, protein-based beverages, functional waters, prebiotic sodas and other popular drinks. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to run both can and PET production lines at or near planned speeds and support three full shifts.At full capacity, the canning line is designed to produce approximately 500 million cans annually, while the PET line is designed to produce approximately 250 million bottles annually. Together, the two production lines provide capacity for approximately 750 million beverage units each year.The scale of the operation gives TBS the capacity to support growing beverage brands while creating a significant manufacturing presence in the Detroit region.The Dearborn operation is part of TBS' broader growth as a contract beverage manufacturing and packaging company, offering customers production capabilities designed to meet their beverage manufacturing needs.

Miranda Trieble

Tailored Bottling Solutions

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Tailored Bottling Solutions Begins Production in Detroit, Investing in People and Opportunity News Provided By Tailored Bottling Solutions October 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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