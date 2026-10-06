AVBCC Recognizes Iovance Biotherapeutics' Dr. Fred Vogt With Inaugural Global Cancer Research & Innovation Award

Fred Vogt, PhD, JD, Interim CEO, President, and General Counsel, Iovance Biotherapeutics

The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care

Iovance Biotherapeutics

AVBCC has presented its Global Cancer Research & Innovation Award to Fred Vogt, PhD, JD, Interim CEO, President, and General Counsel, Iovance Biotherapeutics.

- Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLittNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is pleased to announce Fred Vogt, PhD, JD, Interim CEO, President, and General Counsel, Iovance Biotherapeutics, as the recipient of its inaugural Global Cancer Research & Innovation Award. Presented to Dr. Vogt today at AVBCC's 2nd Annual Global Cancer Research & Innovation Symposium (GCRIS), this award recognizes his visionary leadership and contributions to advancing innovation in oncology.Now in its second year, AVBCC's GCRIS serves as a catalyst for advancing the future of cancer care by convening leading experts to explore breakthrough science, emerging therapies, and highlight innovations transforming cancer treatment worldwide.“The Global Cancer Research & Innovation Award is a reflection of AVBCC's commitment to celebrating the individuals and organizations driving progress across the oncology innovation ecosystem,” says Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Executive Director and Founder, AVBCC.“Dr. Vogt's extraordinary blend of scientific leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to advancing breakthrough therapies embodies the spirit of innovation and impact that this award was created to honor.”"I am deeply honored to receive the inaugural Global Cancer Research & Innovation Award from the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care," says Dr. Vogt. "This recognition reflects the dedication of the entire Iovance team to make the promise of TIL therapy a reality for patients with advanced melanoma. The approval and launch of Amtagviunderscored the potential for cell therapy to fundamentally change the treatment landscape for solid tumor cancers, and I'm grateful to the Association for championing innovation that ultimately benefits the patients who need it most."In 2024, Dr. Vogt led Iovance through one of the most significant milestones in modern oncology with the FDA approval and commercial launch of Amtagvi(lifileucel), the first cell therapy ever approved for a solid tumor. This achievement opened an entirely new category of cancer treatment for patients with advanced melanoma and underscores the broader scientific and organizational progress he has championed.At Iovance's helm, Dr. Vogt has overseen the development of its end-to-end manufacturing infrastructure and commercial transformation including the acquisition and integration of Proleukin-- a decision that strengthened Iovance's ability to support the TIL therapy regimen. Additionally, he has spent more than 25 years advancing breakthrough cancer therapies across the industry, contributing to the approvals of Hycamtin, Votrient, Tafinlar, Mekinist, and Arzerra. With a rare dual background as both scientist and business leader, Dr. Vogt embodies the entrepreneurship, integrity, and patient centered commitment recognized by this award.About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)AVBCC is a 501(c)(6) educational organization dedicated to fostering the exchange of knowledge among stakeholders across the cancer care ecosystem who are responsible for ensuring that optimal care and access are delivered to all patients with cancer. Our goal is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future state information between all stakeholders: Oncologists and Hematologists, Nurses, Oncology Nurse Navigators, Pathologists and Geneticists, Pharmacists, Practice Administrators, Practice Managers, Patient Advocacy Organizations, Managed Care Organizations, Insurance Companies, Third-Party Payers, Integrated Health Delivery Systems, Cancer Centers of Excellence, Medical Directors, Pharmacy Directors, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Manufacturers, Personalized Medicine Providers, Researchers, and, of course, cancer patients. Visit AVBCC to learn more about our organization and offerings.About Iovance BiotherapeuticsIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. Amtagvi(lifileucel) is the first FDA-approved, one-time treatment for previously treated advanced melanoma, now approved in three global markets and available at nearly 100 authorized treatment centers (ATCs). The Iovance TIL platform spans registrational trials and next-generation programs in additional solid tumors, including gene-edited and IL-12 tethered TIL therapies, next-generation IL-2, and precision immuno-oncology approaches. As the first and only company to take TIL therapy from concept to a broadly accessible commercial treatment, Iovance operates as an end-to-end cell therapy company, anchored by fully owned, centralized U.S.-based manufacturing that is scaled to serve thousands of cancer patients worldwide each year. Headquartered in Pennsylvania with offices and laboratories in California and Florida, Iovance serves patients at ATCs and clinical sites across almost the entire U.S. and in many countries around the world. For more information, please visit .Amtagviand its accompanying design marks, Proleukin, Iovance, and IovanceCaresTM are trademarks and registered trademarks of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Information on Iovance's broad, industry-leading patent portfolio is available on the Intellectual Property page on .

Gwendolyn B Coverdale

AVBCC

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AVBCC Recognizes Iovance Biotherapeutics' Dr. Fred Vogt with Inaugural Global Cancer Research & Innovation Award News Provided By Cabin Communications October 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology



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