Rare 264±-Acre Lightning C Ranch, Shaped By Cowboy Artist Dan Coates, Offered Near Fort Worth

A Home Curated by an Artist and a Decorator Dan designed the ranch's main home himself, but bringing his vision to life was very much a collaboration with his wife, Judy Coates, a talented decorator with an instinctive eye for interiors.

3,450-square-foot main residence includes two bedrooms and two baths.

Located just under the highest point in Hood County

One-of-a-kind Granbury ranch featuring historic architectural materials, Dan Coates' Western art studio and expansive views approximately 1 hour from Fort Worth

GRANBURY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dan Coates spent much of his life on horseback, and he left it that way. On April 18, 2005, the Granbury rancher, rodeo announcer and Western artist died in the saddle at age 67 while rounding up cattle in Palo Duro Canyon on the historic JA Ranch.Now, for the first time, the Lightning C Ranch is being offered for sale.The 264±-acre ranch lies between Granbury and Glen Rose and is represented by The Mock Ranches Group.“The Lightning C is truly a one-of-a-kind ranch,” said Kasey Mock, ALC, CEO of The Mock Ranches Group.The listing comes just months after Granbury honored Dan and his contributions to the community. On July 3, the Shanley Park Association unveiled“Ranch Repose,” a life-size bronze of Dan by sculptor Mike Tabor, in the Shanley Sculpture Garden in downtown Granbury. This summer, the city also recognized Dan as one of the founding fathers of Granbury's Fourth of July celebration.A Cowboy's Life, in Art and on the LandDan came to ranching after a successful career as a financial services executive, but the cowboy life ran deep in his family. His father is a member of the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, and Dan followed him into rodeo announcing.He was a longtime member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association and served as a director of the organization. He supported the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and was a past president of the Granbury Chamber of Commerce.Dan was also an accomplished Western artist and sculptor whose work celebrated the cowboy way of life. His influence on Granbury's art community continues today through the annual Dan Coates Western Art Exhibition and Sale.His work and creative spirit remain part of the Lightning C Ranch. Behind the main house stands Dan's art studio, a rustic building he designed in the character of an old Western saloon. Stepping inside feels like walking into apiece of cowboy poetry.A Home Curated by an Artist and a DecoratorDan designed the ranch's main home himself, but bringing his vision to life was very much a collaboration with his wife, Judy Coates, a talented decorator with an instinctive eye for interiors. Together, Dan and Judy createdand curated a home that feels collected rather than constructed, layering Western history, art and architectural materials into a setting that is both deeply personal and remarkably timeless.Every material was chosen with intention.Hand-hewn timbers dating to the 1800s and sourced from Pennsylvania frame the rooms. Historic stone from the original AddRan College building, where Texas Christian University traces its beginnings to 1873 in nearbyThorp Spring, anchors the home. Throughout the residence, Judy's influence can be seen in the thoughtful way furnishings, art, antiques and architectural elements were brought together to complement Dan's design.The approximately 3,450-square-foot main residence includes two bedrooms and two baths. An upstairs bunkhouse provides additional sleeping space and includes its own half bath. A pool house sits alongside the residence, while Dan's historic art studio stands just behind it.The LandThe Lightning C Ranch sits at an elevation of approximately 1,042 feet, just below Comanche Peak, Hood County's highest point. Its elevated setting provides expansive views across the surrounding countryside, with sightlines extending toward downtown Fort Worth to the east, Squaw Creek to the south and Chalk Mountain to the west.Property highlights include:● 264± acres with more than a mile of frontage on Neri Road● Approximately 3,450-square-foot main residence with two bedrooms and two baths● Upstairs bunkhouse with a half bath● Pool house● Dan Coates' historic art studio● Private 1.8-acre lake● Water well producing approximately 100 gallons per minute● Improved coastal Bermuda grass pastures● Cross-fencing designed for cattle grazing and rotation● Approximately one hour from downtown Fort Worth“Ranches with this combination of features are increasingly difficult to find, particularly this close to downtown Fort Worth,” Mock said.“Add the history and legacy of the Lightning C Ranch, and it becomes a property unlike anything else on the market.”Showing DetailsThe Mock Ranches Group will host a Qualified Buyer and Broker Open on October 20, 2026, at 10am. RSVP is required. Please contactinfo@mockranches for more information.The Lightning C Ranch is otherwise available for private showings by appointment to qualified buyers. Listed by Kasey Mock, ALCAbout The Mock Ranches GroupThe Mock Ranches Group is a team of Texas REALTORSand Accredited Land Consultants with Keller Williams Realty. Since 2013, Mock Ranches agents have represented more than $1 billion and 100,000 acres of Texas farm and ranch land.The team's agents have been named National Recreational Land Broker of the Year (2018, 2023 and 2024) and Residential Development Land Broker of the Year (2024), and are members of the APEX National Top 20 Land Brokers club, with recognition from the REALTORSLand Institute and The Land Report. With offices across Texas, the team helps clients buy and sell farm, ranch and recreational land. Learn more at mockranches. TREC# 636589.Media Contact:(512) 275-6625...

Trisha Ramsey

The Mock Ranches Group

+1 512-275-6625

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Rare 264±-Acre Lightning C Ranch, Shaped by Cowboy Artist Dan Coates, Offered Near Fort Worth News Provided By The Mock Ranches Group October 06, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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