Hydropower Offers Major Investment Scopes 19,000 MW Projects In Pipeline: Arunachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that hydropower is among the state's biggest opportunities for large-scale investment, with around 19,000 MW of projects currently at various stages of development.

Speaking at an official function here, he said the State's share of free power at 12 per cent would continue, while the Government of India had also agreed to facilitate a 26 per cent equity share for Arunachal Pradesh in hydropower projects.

Referring to the 19,000 MW potential under development, he said the state's equity contribution could be around Rs 15,000 crore, which the Central Government had agreed to support. He said the Lower Subansiri project, with a capacity of 2,000 MW, is expected to be fully commissioned next year, which would bring both free power and equity-related returns to the State.

The Chief Minister recalled that Arunachal's state budget had increased from around Rs 12,500 crore in 2015 to about Rs 40,000 crore now, and said expanding investment and State-owned resources would further strengthen the State's economy.

Referring to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Khandu reiterated that the immediate requirement is to conduct the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) and that no final decision on the project's construction should precede the prescribed technical and legal processes.

He said the project should not presently be viewed merely as a hydropower project. According to him, its principal consideration is the creation of a mechanism to address potential water-related risks and provide a controlled system for managing water flows. The Chief Minister said that following the PFR, the required studies and public consultations, including SIA and EIA processes, would have to be undertaken in accordance with law.

He emphasised that technical experts would have to answer questions relating to the project and that people from affected areas would have the opportunity to raise their concerns.“Until and unless we are satisfied, this project cannot go ahead,” Khandu said, underlining the need for informed public participation rather than misinformation.

He said the State Government would keep its offices open for delegations and discussions on the project and invited representatives to meet the government, make presentations and seek clarification. He also said efforts would be made to disseminate information about the project in the Adi language through social media.

The Chief Minister maintained that SUMP is a national project with strategic implications and said Arunachal Pradesh's location along international borders makes the State strategically important for the country. He referred to the potential risks associated with water diversion and sudden water release from upstream areas, while also pointing to the need for long-term measures to address recurring floods in the Siang belt.

He said technical experts must examine all such concerns during the feasibility and subsequent assessment processes. The Chief Minister reiterated that the immediate issue before the State is the PFR, and not an irreversible decision to construct the dam.

He called upon people to allow the technical process to establish the facts and thereafter participate in the statutory consultations and decision-making processes.