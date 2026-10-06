No Cabinet Berth For New BJP Entrants: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 6 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday ruled out any immediate Cabinet expansion or reshuffle to accommodate the eight former United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He asserted that the ruling MDA 2.0 government remains stable and said there had been no discussion within either the government or the ruling coalition regarding the induction of any of the newly joined BJP legislators into the Council of Ministers.

Sangma said there was no proposal under consideration to induct any minister from among the recently joined MLAs.

The Chief Minister also dismissed speculation that a recent meeting of National People's Party (NPP) legislators had been convened as an emergency measure in response to recent political developments.

He described such meetings as part of the party's routine internal coordination and governance process and maintained that NPP legislators remained united.

Sangma further rejected reports of growing differences between the NPP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as speculation that the BJP was attempting to split the ruling party.

He termed such reports completely incorrect.

The NPP currently has 33 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, and Sangma said the party continued to enjoy a strong position within the ruling coalition.

He said the recent movement of legislators had largely taken place among parties already associated with the government and should not be interpreted as a threat to the stability of the MDA administration.

According to Sangma, political realignments may have constituency-level implications but do not necessarily affect the stability of the government.

Referring to political developments involving the NPP in other northeastern states, Sangma acknowledged that the party had faced setbacks, including the recent merger of its legislators in Nagaland.

He said such developments were a matter of concern but urged party workers to remain united and resilient.

Sangma added that the NPP would continue efforts to strengthen its organisational presence across the Northeast despite such challenges.

Reaffirming the party's alliance position, he said the NPP remains a committed partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He added that the party continues to support NDA-led governments in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

According to Sangma, recent political developments would not alter the NPP's commitment to working within the NDA framework.