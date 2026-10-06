Rajnath Singh Calls For Stronger Indigenous Aero-Engine Capabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen India's indigenous capabilities in the design, development, testing and manufacture of advanced aero-engines, stating that mastery over propulsion technology is critical to achieving self-reliance in the aerospace and defence sector.

Singh made the remarks while witnessing the delivery of the 2,000th aero-engine manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput Division, in Odisha.

He also announced the establishment of a second production line for Shakti engines at an investment of Rs 218 crore.

Describing the delivery of the 2,000th engine as a major milestone in India's aerospace journey, Singh congratulated the engineers, technicians, scientists and skilled workers of HAL Koraput.

He said the achievement reflected six decades of engineering expertise and technological experience since the division was established in 1964.

Highlighting the contribution of HAL Koraput Division to military aviation, Singh said its engines have powered frontline aircraft such as the MiG-21, MiG-27, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI.

He noted that both the production and overhaul of aero-engines are crucial for maintaining the operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

According to Singh, more than 9,000 engines have been overhauled at HAL Koraput so far.

Describing the aero-engine as the“heart” of an aircraft, the Defence Minister said reliable propulsion is essential for effectively utilising advanced airframes, radars, weapons and avionics.

He emphasised the importance of expertise in precision manufacturing, advanced materials, metallurgy, cooling technologies, testing and quality assurance.

Singh said self-reliance in aerospace must include indigenous aero-engine capabilities, particularly for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

He referred to a proposed investment of around Rs 5,000 crore, ongoing efforts to indigenise raw materials in partnership with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), and the establishment of India's first indigenous high-thrust engine testing facility.

The Defence Minister also highlighted HAL's performance in meeting the requirements of the Armed Forces.

He noted that the government had placed an order for 240 AL-31FP engines with HAL in 2024 for the Su-30MKI fleet.

Despite global supply-chain disruptions and raw-material challenges, HAL delivered the first engine ahead of schedule and supplied 63 engines against a target of 60 by the end of the second year, he said.

Singh announced that HAL would increase its annual production capacity of AL-31FP engines from 30 to 50 through an investment of Rs 335 crore.

The new Shakti engine production line will have an annual capacity of up to 100 engines and is expected to be fully established by 2028-29.

It will support indigenous helicopter platforms, including the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

Highlighting Odisha's growing role in the aerospace and defence sector, Singh said the state's strategic location, ports, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure and skilled workforce provided a strong foundation for future growth.

He also referred to the approved Aerospace and Defence Equipment Manufacturing Complex at Gajamara in Dhenkanal. He urged HAL to develop Koraput into a broader aerospace propulsion ecosystem by supporting MSMEs, start-ups, universities and research institutions.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Tejpal Singh and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.