Couple Held With Gold Valued At Rs 46.98 Lakh At Ahmedabad Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Ahmedabad Customs officials seized 308.710 grams of 24-carat gold jewellery worth Rs 46.98 lakh from a couple arriving from Kuwait at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence developed through passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the husband and wife after they arrived on Kuwait Airways flight KU-347 on October 6.

During examination, the officials recovered gold bangles, chains and an anklet weighing a total of 308.710 grams.

The gold had a purity of 999.0, equivalent to 24 carat, and had a total market value of Rs 46,98,566.

According to Customs, the woman passenger, who is from Andhra Pradesh, had concealed the gold at multiple locations, including inside her checked-in baggage and hand purse.

She had also concealed some of the jewellery on her body beneath her garments. "The male passenger was found wearing a gold chain concealed beneath his clothing," officials said.

The entire quantity of 308.710 grams of gold, valued at Rs 46,98,566, was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

The seizure comes amid a series of gold detections at Ahmedabad airport in recent months.

On August 26, Customs officials seized 299.490 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 49.23 lakh in three separate cases involving passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Kuwait.

The seizures followed passenger profiling by the AIU, with the gold concealed either on the passengers or in their belongings. In another case in August, Customs officials seized nearly 500 grams of 24-carat gold worth more than Rs 83 lakh from a woman doctor arriving from Sharjah.

The gold chain was allegedly concealed inside a high-neck sweater worn by the passenger.

Earlier, in July, Ahmedabad Customs recovered 244.16 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 35.84 lakh from a woman passenger arriving from Dubai, with the gold concealed inside her body, according to Customs.