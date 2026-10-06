K'taka Govt Not Responding To Farmers' Distress: BJP Tells Centre's Drought Team

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Tuesday alleged that the drought situation in the state is difficult, with crop losses reported in more than 50 per cent of the affected areas, and also accused the Congress government of failing to respond adequately to farmers' distress.

R. Ashoka, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, met the Central drought assessment team at Kumarakrupa Guest House and apprised it of the situation prevailing in the state.

Speaking to reporters later, Ashoka said the BJP delegation had requested the team to submit a comprehensive report on the hardships faced by farmers and recommend enhanced drought-relief assistance from the Centre.

He alleged that farmers, not the government, were bearing the brunt of the drought and claimed that several farmer suicides had occurred following the onset of drought conditions.

Ashoka said the delegation had appealed to the Central team to assess the ground reality and recommend relief on a larger scale.

Welcoming the assurance given by the visiting team that its report would be submitted soon, he said the Centre had responded promptly to the concerns of farmers.

Ashoka alleged that the state government's announcement of Rs 2,500 in relief per family had not been implemented effectively.

He further claimed that funds earlier announced for taluks and drinking-water arrangements had also not been released.

The BJP leader said his party had demanded drought relief of Rs 25,000 per acre, but alleged that the government had not provided adequate support to farmers.

He also questioned the financial position of the state government and expressed doubts about its ability to provide enhanced drought assistance.

Referring to the BJP government's tenure in 2021-22, Ashoka claimed that relief exceeding National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms had been provided from state resources even before Central assistance was received.

He urged the present government to extend similar support to farmers and criticised it for allegedly avoiding discussion on past relief measures in the Assembly.

Ashoka further alleged that the Congress government's financial management had deteriorated and claimed that there was insufficient funding for relief measures and development works.

He also criticised increases in various charges and taxes, including bus fares, property tax and electricity tariffs.

Continuing his criticism of the government's welfare model, Ashoka alleged that guarantee schemes were being funded through increased burdens on other sections of society.

He also referred to the Congress government's election promise to increase the incentive paid to milk producers from Rs 5 to Rs 8, and questioned whether that commitment had been fulfilled.

Ashoka argued that instead of increasing milk prices, the government should enhance incentives for milk producers directly.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's participation in the GST Council meeting, Ashoka said the outcome should be assessed based on the demands placed before the Council and the final decisions taken collectively by the states.