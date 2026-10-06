'Machine Or Ballot, It Is Only PM Modi': Assam CM Hails BJP's Victory In Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted the BJP's electoral dominance, saying whether 'machine or ballot, it is only PM Modi', as the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Silchar Municipal Board election.

Sarma's remarks came after the BJP won 32 of the 42 seats in the Silchar civic body, securing a comfortable majority and strengthening its position in the politically significant Barak Valley.

Taking a swipe at the opposition's criticism surrounding electronic voting and electoral roll revision, the Chief Minister also said,“SIR or no SIR, it is BJP.”

The Silchar civic poll results saw the Congress winning just two seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally in the ruling coalition, also secured two seats.

Independent candidates performed strongly, winning six seats. With 32 seats, the BJP is comfortably placed to take control of the municipal board and lead the civic administration in Silchar.

The result is being viewed as a significant political boost for the BJP on the day when byepoll happened in Nagaon Lok Sabha, which is known as a Congress stronghold.

The win is particularly important as Silchar is one of the key urban centres of the Barak Valley region.

Sarma has repeatedly emphasised the BJP government's development and welfare initiatives while asserting that the party has built a strong organisational network across Assam.

The Silchar outcome is likely to strengthen further the BJP's narrative that its electoral appeal extends beyond its traditional support bases.

For the opposition, however, the results highlight the challenge of rebuilding its organisational presence in the Barak Valley.

The Congress' tally of just two seats is likely to trigger renewed discussions within the party over its electoral strategy and grassroots mobilisation.

The BJP is expected to use the Silchar victory to energise its cadre ahead of the Assembly polls, while the opposition parties will seek to reassess their strategy in the run-up to the state-wide contest.

The result, coupled with Sarma's strong political messaging, has added momentum to the BJP's narrative in the state.