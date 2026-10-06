Bihar: 15 Detained In Patna Guest House Raid, Police Probe 'Immoral' Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Bihar Police on Tuesday detained 15 persons, including nine women and six men, during a raid at a guest house in the Naubatpur Police Station area of Patna district following suspicion of alleged immoral activities.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the guest house located northeast of the Bihta-Sarmera Road after receiving information that several young men and women were staying in different rooms.

All the individuals found on the premises were brought to the police station for questioning.

Police said the purpose of their stay and the circumstances surrounding their presence at the guest house are being examined.

Officials said complete details would emerge only after the ongoing questioning and investigation are concluded.

As part of the probe, police are examining the guest house register and questioning the manager.

Preliminary scrutiny reportedly revealed discrepancies in the recording of guests' details and addresses.

Police are also investigating whether the mandatory procedures for verification of the identities and addresses of visitors staying at the guest house were properly followed.

A Sub-Inspector from Naubatpur Police Station said the nine women and six men were detained following the tip-off.

The women are reportedly aged between 22 and 30 years, while the men are between 21 and 25 years of age.

Police are questioning the detained individuals separately.

Naubatpur Police have also begun contacting the families of the detained women to gather additional information.

Family members of the detained persons have been asked to visit the police station and submit their responses and undertakings.

Meanwhile, the guest house's operations and visitor records are being scrutinised as part of the inquiry.

Umeshwar Chaudhary, SDPO-1, Phulwari Sharif, said all the individuals were being questioned, and the matter remained under investigation.

Police said no conclusions could be drawn regarding the purpose of the group's stay until the inquiry is completed.

Any further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.