PZZA Shareholder Alert: Papa John's International, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Papa John's told investors its turnaround would translate into market share gains and limit 2026 North American comparable sales to a decline of 2% to 4%. The Company later reported an 8.3% quarterly decline, suspended its dividend, and cut its outlook to a decline of up to 8%, and PZZA shareholders lost $5.11 per share in a single session.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt highlights the contrast between Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) projections and its reported results for shareholders who purchased securities between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

PZZA closed at $29.75 on August 5, 2026 and fell to $24.64 on August 6, 2026, a one-day loss of $5.11 per share, or about 17.18%. The same disclosure suspended the dividend and reset 2026 North American comparable sales guidance from a 3% decline at the midpoint to a 6-8% annual decline. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 2, 2026.

The Promise

The company projected a manageable year. On February 26, 2026, management told the market that brand health and value and quality perception had "substantially improved" and would "translate into market share gains," guided North American comparable sales to a decline of only 2% to 4%, and forecast consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $210 million, with the first quarter the softest followed by improved trends in the back half supported by the rebuilt innovation pipeline.

The Reality

Results revealed something different. On August 6, 2026, Papa John's reported an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, suspended its dividend, and cut its full-year outlook to a 6-8% decline, attributing the reset to soft consumer trends and its own execution, including that it had not met the consumer as much as it should have and that the rebuilt innovation pipeline was "not bringing in as many new customers" than expected.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Guided 2026 North American comparable sales: down 2% to 4%. Reported for the quarter: down 8.3%.

2026 outlook at the start of the year: a 3% decline at the midpoint. Revised August 6, 2026: a 7% annual decline a the midpoint.

August 7, 2025 projection: North American comparable sales would "accelerate" through the third quarter. Reported Q3 2025: a 3% decline.

Q4 2025 North American comparable sales: down 5%, on global system-wide restaurant sales of $1.23 billion. Dividend: maintained throughout the Class Period, then suspended on August 6, 2026.



What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The securities action contends that the transformation was already taking longer than expected and was failing to prevent market share losses, and that the shift toward heavier promotional activity was not disclosed while shares traded at allegedly inflated prices.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap alleged here, between guidance for a 2% to 4% decline and a reported 8.3% drop with a suspended dividend, is exactly the kind of disparity shareholders are entitled to have explained." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PZZA Lawsuit

Q: How much did PZZA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 17.18%, a decline of $5.11 per share, after the Company disclosed an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of its dividend, and a reduction of its 2026 outlook to a 7% annual decline at the midpoint. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PZZA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Papa John's International, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the purported effectiveness of its strategic transformation and its ability to stabilize growth against a cautious consumer market during the Class Period. When the reduced outlook, dividend suspension, and comparable sales decline were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Papa John's International, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 7, 2025 to August 5, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do PZZA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PZZA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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