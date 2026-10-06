Premier Golf Launches New Golf Cruise Collection Aboard Azamara Cruises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eight golf-focused cruises across four Azamara ships combine renowned courses with the opportunity to explore some of the world's most compelling golf destinations, with tailored pre- and post-cruise experiences.

Alpharetta, GA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Golf today announced the launch of eight new golf cruises aboard Azamara Cruises, allowing golfers to combine rounds at renowned courses with multi-destination itineraries. This partnership between Premier Golf, the Official Golf Travel Partner of the PGA of America, and Azamara Cruises, the global leader in Destination Immersion®, combines renowned golf with destination-focused cruising to offer travelers even more ways to experience the game.

Spanning all four of Azamara Cruises' ships, Premier Golf will take golfers around the world on multi-stop journeys combining renowned courses with the opportunity to explore each destination. Each itinerary brings together a selection of curated golf courses with the opportunity to explore the destinations beyond the fairways, creating a complete golf experience without the need to repeatedly pack, unpack, and change accommodations. From Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland and Torrey Pines South in California to Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand, golfers can experience some of the world's greatest courses while discovering the sights, culture, and landscapes that make each destination unique. The collection offers a new way for Premier Golf guests to experience world-class golf.

“We are extremely proud to announce this collection of golf cruises alongside Azamara Cruises. We're excited for our guests to experience a different approach to golf travel, where the time between rounds is an important part of the overall journey,” said Jason Vallee, COO of Premier Golf.“We've brought together some of the world's most celebrated courses and paired them with itineraries that allow golfers to settle in once and enjoy each destination along the way.”

Golf Experiences Designed Around You

The Premier Golf collection offers two distinct ways to experience golf at sea: the Classic Collection and the Leisure Collection. The Classic Collection is designed for avid golfers seeking traditional links and bucket-list courses, including renowned layouts where walking is an integral part of the round. The Leisure Collection features cart-friendly courses that appeal to casual golfers, mixed-ability groups and travelers looking to balance time on the course with time exploring ashore.

Four of the eight Premier Golf cruises, Ireland, Scotland, the British Isles and Northern Europe, offer both Classic and Leisure collections, giving guests the flexibility to choose the experience that best matches their style of play. The remaining four itineraries, Pacific Coast, Vietnam & Thailand, Australia & New Zealand, and New Zealand & Australia, feature a single golf experience. Depending on the itinerary and package selected, golfers can enjoy three to six rounds, with packages including golf transfers, carts or caddies where applicable, lunches, and welcome and farewell celebrations.

The Inaugural Premier Golf Cruise Collection Includes:



Pacific Coast Golf Cruise – Azamara Quest | May 17 – 24, 2027

Vietnam & Thailand Golf Cruise – Azamara Pursuit | October 3 – 16, 2027

Australia & New Zealand Golf Cruise – Azamara Pursuit | January 5 – 21, 2028

New Zealand & Australia Golf Cruise – Azamara Onward | February 15 – March 1, 2028

Ireland Golf Cruise – Azamara Quest | May 20 – June 1, 2028

Scotland Golf Cruise – Azamara Quest | June 1 - 13, 2028

British Isles Golf Cruise & The Open – Azamara Journey | August 3 – 17, 2028 Northern Europe Golf Cruise – Azamara Quest | August 21 – September 2, 2028

* Additional 2028 golf sailings will be announced at a later date.

The British Isles cruise also includes a walking tour of the Old Course at St Andrews, offering guests a chance to take in one of golf's most iconic settings beyond the rounds included in their package.

A New Way to Experience the Fairway

For travelers looking to extend their trip, Premier Golf and Azamara Cruises are also introducing five curated pre- and post-cruise golf experiences across four destinations: Mission Hills in Shenzhen, La Jolla in California, Sentosa Island in Singapore, and Te Arai in New Zealand. Designed to complement the core cruises, these extensions give guests the opportunity to add rounds at renowned courses while spending additional time in some of the world's most sought-after golf destinations. Options include a post-cruise round at Torrey Pines South in La Jolla, rounds at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, and two-night escapes featuring rounds at Te Arai North and South Courses in New Zealand.

“Golf and travel are both driven by a sense of passion and discovery, and this partnership brings those interests together in a way that is uniquely Azamara,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises.“Our guests can play some of the world's most sought-after courses while experiencing the intimate ships, longer stays and destination immersion that set Azamara Cruises apart. It's a new way to think about a golf getaway where the journey between rounds becomes part of the experience.”

Golfers can explore the full collection and book their cruise and golf package through Premier Golf and Azamara Cruises. For more information and to begin your journey, visit .

Press Inquiries

Mike Eaton

mike.eaton [at] premiergolf.com



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