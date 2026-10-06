2C Advisors SARL Expands To Dublin With New Fixed Income Operation

2C Advisors SARL, the FINMA-licensed Swiss wealth management firm known for its precision approach to investment opportunities, today announced the opening of its new Dublin office at One Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland D02 RF29. The expansion establishes the company's fixed income and fixed rate desk in Ireland, with all products fully covered by the EU deposit guarantee scheme.

The new Dublin operation will be headed by Greg Best, who brings extensive experience in fixed income markets to his role as Head of Fixed Income Operations. This strategic expansion strengthens 2C Advisors' presence in Europe and enhances its ability to serve clients across the continent with sophisticated fixed income solutions.

"We are excited to establish our fixed income operations in Dublin, a recognized financial hub with a robust regulatory framework," said Greg Best. "This expansion allows us to offer European clients enhanced access to carefully considered fixed income opportunities while maintaining the Swiss precision and discipline that define our approach to wealth management."

2C Advisors specializes in three core areas of expertise: IPOs, funds, and fixed income bonds. The new Dublin office will specifically focus on the fixed income segment, seeking stability, income, and portfolio balance through carefully considered opportunities in a changing rate environment. The company's approach emphasizes quality, duration, yield dynamics, and the role bonds play in resilient portfolio construction.

The Dublin expansion is part of 2C Advisors' broader mission to provide European investors with clarity in complexity, selective opportunities, and long-term perspective. The firm combines Swiss standards of rigor with a practical understanding of how investors across Europe evaluate growth, income, risk, and long-term capital stewardship.

Clients of the new Dublin office will have access to 2C Advisors' institutional-grade platform, which features 1.5M+ securities, curated picks, managed fund strategies, and fixed income opportunities. The platform is powered by 7 data feeds and 195 API routes, providing clients with comprehensive market intelligence and research capabilities.

About 2C Advisors SARL

2C Advisors SARL is a FINMA-licensed Swiss wealth management firm specializing in IPOs, funds, and fixed income solutions. With a focus on precision, clarity, and discretion, the company provides selective access to investment opportunities across Europe. 2C Advisors combines Swiss standards of rigor with a practical understanding of how European investors evaluate growth, income, risk, and long-term capital stewardship.

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