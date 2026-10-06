M365 Con 27 Brings 120+ Microsoft Experts Together - Including 90+ Microsoft Mvps - For A Global Conference On AI, Copilot And The Future Of Work
Stuttgart, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 120 Microsoft experts will come together online in January for M365 Con 27, a free global conference focused on the technologies reshaping modern work - from Microsoft 365 and Copilot to AI agents, Power Platform, Microsoft Fabric, Azure, cybersecurity and business applications.
M365 Con - From the community. For the community.The conference, founded by Microsoft MVP Mirko Peters January 11 to 22, 2027, and will feature more than 120 speakers, including more than 90 Microsoft MVPs.
Across ten themed program days, practitioners, architects, developers, consultants, technology leaders and Microsoft community experts will share practical knowledge about implementing, securing, governing and scaling Microsoft technologies in real-world environments.
More Than 90 Microsoft MVPs
One of the defining characteristics of M365 Con 27 is the scale of its Microsoft MVP community.
More than 90 Microsoft MVPs will participate in the conference, representing a broad range of Microsoft technologies and professional disciplines.
The speaker lineup includes recognized Microsoft community voices such as Shane Young, Christopher Wagner, Femke Cornelissen, Victor Dantas, Uros Babic, Amit Chandak, Richard Harbridge, Mark Kashman, Isha Kapoor, Pascal Brunner-Nikolla, Tiago Costa, David Wyatt, Florian Lenz, Carlos Miguel Silva and Javier Menendez Pallo, alongside many additional MVPs from around the world.The conference also brings together experienced Microsoft specialists who are not necessarily MVPs, including Marcel Broschk – Microsoft 365, Power Platform & Copilot Expert
Rather than concentrating on a single Microsoft product, the speaker community spans the broader Microsoft technology landscape.
A Speaker Community With More Than 300,000 LinkedIn Followers
The reach of the participating experts extends beyond the conference itself.
A selection of the featured M365 Con 27 speakers already represents more than 300,000 LinkedIn followers combined, based on currently visible public profile figures.
Several of the participating experts have individual audiences exceeding 30,000 followers, including Shane Young, Marcel Broschk, Amit Chandak, Christopher Wagner, Femke Cornelissen, Victor Dantas and Uros Babic.
These figures represent only a selection of the full speaker community and naturally change as individual audiences grow.
The combination of a large expert lineup and established community audiences gives M365 Con 27 significant potential reach across the global Microsoft ecosystem.
Ten Days Covering the Microsoft Technology Landscape
M365 Con 27 is organized into ten dedicated program days.
Day 1 - Power Platform
Power Apps, Power Automate, Dataverse, automation, governance and low-code development.
Day 2 - Business Apps
Dynamics 365, Business Central and the growing role of AI in business applications.
Day 3 - Power BI & Microsoft Fabric
Data, analytics, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI and the data foundations required for AI.
Day 4 - Copilot Studio
Copilots, AI agents, agentic AI, automation and practical agent development.
Day 5 - Azure & Microsoft 365 Architecture, Governance & Compliance
Enterprise architecture, governance, compliance, security and scalable cloud environments.
Day 6 - Microsoft Apps & Windows 365
Microsoft applications, Windows 365, Cloud PCs and the modern workplace.
Day 7 - Microsoft 365 Copilot & Office 365
Copilot adoption, productivity, Microsoft 365 and practical AI implementation.
Day 8 - Cybersecurity & Entra
Identity, Zero Trust, Microsoft Entra and cybersecurity for modern organizations.
Day 9 - Microsoft Development
Development, APIs, applications, extensibility and modern Microsoft development platforms.
Day 10 - Azure AI Foundry & Logic Apps
AI engineering, enterprise AI, integration, automation and building AI-powered solutions on Azure.
Moving Beyond AI Hype
The conference is built around a practical question: what does it actually take to make AI work in an organization?
While AI demonstrations can show what is technically possible, organizations face much more difficult questions when moving into production.
M365 Con 27 will explore topics including:
- Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption and governance AI agents and Copilot Studio Enterprise AI architecture Security and identity in AI-enabled environments Microsoft Fabric and data readiness Power Platform governance Azure AI and AI engineering Automation and integration Modern workplace transformation Moving AI projects from experimentation into production
“AI demonstrations can make new technology look simple. The difficult questions begin when organizations need to operate it securely, govern it properly and create real business value,” said Mirko Peters, Microsoft MVP and founder of M365 Con.“M365 Con brings practitioners together to share what they are actually learning in the field - including what works, what does not, and what organizations need to consider before scaling AI.”
From the Community, for the Community
M365 Con follows a community-first approach.
The conference is free to attend online, removing the traditional cost and travel barriers associated with large technology conferences.
Participants can access sessions from Microsoft MVPs, architects, developers, consultants, community leaders and other practitioners from around the world.
The goal is not simply to showcase new technology, but to create a place where professionals can exchange practical knowledge about adoption, architecture, governance, security and implementation.
The conference slogan reflects that philosophy:
From the Community. For the Community.
Building on the 2026 DACH Edition
M365 Con 27 builds on the results of the DACH edition held in September 2026.
The DACH conference featured:
- 59 sessions 63 speakers 43 Microsoft MVPs 20,000+ YouTube views 13,000+ content listens
The international 2027 edition significantly expands the format, moving from the regional DACH program to a global ten-day event with more than 120 speakers and more than 90 Microsoft MVPs.
A Global Platform for Microsoft Experts
With speakers from different countries, technical disciplines and areas of the Microsoft ecosystem, M365 Con 27 is designed to connect communities that are often discussed separately.
Power Platform professionals can connect with Azure architects. Microsoft 365 specialists can exchange ideas with security experts. Data professionals can explore the connection between Fabric and AI. Developers can examine how AI agents and automation are changing application development.
This cross-disciplinary approach is particularly relevant as Microsoft's technology portfolio increasingly converges around AI, data, cloud, identity and automation.
Media and Interview Opportunities
M365 Con offers journalists, technology publications, industry analysts and Microsoft community platforms access to a broad network of experts.
Mirko Peters, Microsoft MVP and founder of M365 Con, is available for interviews covering:
- Microsoft 365 and Copilot AI agents and enterprise AI AI adoption and governance Microsoft security and identity The future of the modern workplace Microsoft community and technology education The role of Microsoft MVPs Practical lessons from implementing AI Trends across the Microsoft ecosystem
Interview opportunities with participating speakers can also be coordinated, subject to individual speaker availability.
About M365 Con
M365 Con is a community-driven online conference focused on the Microsoft ecosystem.M365 Con is part of a broader Microsoft community media ecosystem founded by Microsoft MVP Mirko Peters M365.FM – Microsoft 365, Copilot & AI Podcast M365.Show – Microsoft 365 & AI Livestream Platform
Together, these platforms provide multiple formats for Microsoft professionals to learn, connect and share practical experience through conferences, podcasts and livestream programming.
The conference is built around a simple principle:
From the Community. For the Community.
M365 Con 27 takes place online from January 11–22, 2027, and is free to attend.Register for M365 Con 27 and explore the full speaker lineup and program – M365 Con
M365 Con 27
About M365 Con
It's time to get focused on the areas you need help with Unlike physical conferences where you can end up sitting through content you just don't need, M365 Con is delivered entirely online. Dip in and watch the specific talks you need to transform your business, or catch them all. It's up to you!
Press Inquiries
Mirko Peters
mirko.peters [at] m365.show
862 406 0331
1309 Coffeen Ave STE 4413
Sheridan, WY, 82801, USA
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