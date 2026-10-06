M365 Con 27 Brings 120+ Microsoft Experts Together - Including 90+ Microsoft Mvps - For A Global Conference On AI, Copilot And The Future Of Work

Across ten themed program days, practitioners, architects, developers, consultants, technology leaders and Microsoft community experts will share practical knowledge about implementing, securing, governing and scaling Microsoft technologies in real-world environments.

More Than 90 Microsoft MVPs

One of the defining characteristics of M365 Con 27 is the scale of its Microsoft MVP community.

More than 90 Microsoft MVPs will participate in the conference, representing a broad range of Microsoft technologies and professional disciplines.

The speaker lineup includes recognized Microsoft community voices such as Shane Young, Christopher Wagner, Femke Cornelissen, Victor Dantas, Uros Babic, Amit Chandak, Richard Harbridge, Mark Kashman, Isha Kapoor, Pascal Brunner-Nikolla, Tiago Costa, David Wyatt, Florian Lenz, Carlos Miguel Silva and Javier Menendez Pallo, alongside many additional MVPs from around the world.

Rather than concentrating on a single Microsoft product, the speaker community spans the broader Microsoft technology landscape.

A Speaker Community With More Than 300,000 LinkedIn Followers

The reach of the participating experts extends beyond the conference itself.

A selection of the featured M365 Con 27 speakers already represents more than 300,000 LinkedIn followers combined, based on currently visible public profile figures.

Several of the participating experts have individual audiences exceeding 30,000 followers, including Shane Young, Marcel Broschk, Amit Chandak, Christopher Wagner, Femke Cornelissen, Victor Dantas and Uros Babic.

These figures represent only a selection of the full speaker community and naturally change as individual audiences grow.

The combination of a large expert lineup and established community audiences gives M365 Con 27 significant potential reach across the global Microsoft ecosystem.

Ten Days Covering the Microsoft Technology Landscape

M365 Con 27 is organized into ten dedicated program days.

Day 1 - Power Platform

Power Apps, Power Automate, Dataverse, automation, governance and low-code development.

Day 2 - Business Apps

Dynamics 365, Business Central and the growing role of AI in business applications.

Day 3 - Power BI & Microsoft Fabric

Data, analytics, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI and the data foundations required for AI.

Day 4 - Copilot Studio

Copilots, AI agents, agentic AI, automation and practical agent development.

Day 5 - Azure & Microsoft 365 Architecture, Governance & Compliance

Enterprise architecture, governance, compliance, security and scalable cloud environments.

Day 6 - Microsoft Apps & Windows 365

Microsoft applications, Windows 365, Cloud PCs and the modern workplace.

Day 7 - Microsoft 365 Copilot & Office 365

Copilot adoption, productivity, Microsoft 365 and practical AI implementation.

Day 8 - Cybersecurity & Entra

Identity, Zero Trust, Microsoft Entra and cybersecurity for modern organizations.

Day 9 - Microsoft Development

Development, APIs, applications, extensibility and modern Microsoft development platforms.

Day 10 - Azure AI Foundry & Logic Apps

AI engineering, enterprise AI, integration, automation and building AI-powered solutions on Azure.

Moving Beyond AI Hype

The conference is built around a practical question: what does it actually take to make AI work in an organization?

While AI demonstrations can show what is technically possible, organizations face much more difficult questions when moving into production.

M365 Con 27 will explore topics including:



Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption and governance

AI agents and Copilot Studio

Enterprise AI architecture

Security and identity in AI-enabled environments

Microsoft Fabric and data readiness

Power Platform governance

Azure AI and AI engineering

Automation and integration

Modern workplace transformation Moving AI projects from experimentation into production

“AI demonstrations can make new technology look simple. The difficult questions begin when organizations need to operate it securely, govern it properly and create real business value,” said Mirko Peters, Microsoft MVP and founder of M365 Con.“M365 Con brings practitioners together to share what they are actually learning in the field - including what works, what does not, and what organizations need to consider before scaling AI.”

From the Community, for the Community

M365 Con follows a community-first approach.

The conference is free to attend online, removing the traditional cost and travel barriers associated with large technology conferences.

Participants can access sessions from Microsoft MVPs, architects, developers, consultants, community leaders and other practitioners from around the world.

The goal is not simply to showcase new technology, but to create a place where professionals can exchange practical knowledge about adoption, architecture, governance, security and implementation.

The conference slogan reflects that philosophy:

From the Community. For the Community.

Building on the 2026 DACH Edition

M365 Con 27 builds on the results of the DACH edition held in September 2026.

The DACH conference featured: