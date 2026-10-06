Mexico Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EV Demand, Nearshoring, And Automation Propel 7.25% CAGR To USD 1.71 Billion By 2034

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Process, Raw Material, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico die casting market reached USD 898.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026-2034. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for lightweight, durable, and precision-engineered metal components across the automotive, aerospace, electronics, heavy equipment, and industrial machinery sectors.

Mexico's position as a major North American manufacturing hub continues to strengthen its die casting industry. Competitive production costs, proximity to the U.S. market, established industrial infrastructure, and favorable trade conditions under the USMCA are attracting foreign investment and encouraging manufacturers to expand domestic capacity. Nearshoring strategies are also helping companies reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain resilience, and serve regional customers more efficiently.

Key Mexico Die Casting Market Drivers



Automotive demand: Automakers require lightweight die-cast parts for engine systems, transmissions, vehicle structures, battery enclosures, motor housings, and chassis applications.

Electric vehicle production: Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Mexico increased by 83.8% in 2024 compared with 2023, creating significant opportunities for advanced aluminum and magnesium components.

Nearshoring investment: International companies are relocating or expanding manufacturing operations in Mexico to access North American customers and establish shorter supply chains.

Industrial automation: Robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT systems, and connected production equipment are improving accuracy, productivity, quality control, and equipment performance. Trade access: Mexico's international trade agreements provide manufacturers with export opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Major Mexico Die Casting Market Trends

The automotive sector remains a central source of demand. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting die-cast components to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, support emission targets, and optimize electric vehicle performance. Mexico's established automotive production base makes the country well positioned to supply complex components to both domestic assembly plants and the wider North American market.

Technology adoption is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Industry 4.0 systems, real-time production monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated quality inspection are enabling manufacturers to achieve closer tolerances and more consistent output. Mexico's industrial IoT market is forecast to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.10% during 2025-2033, indicating continued investment in connected manufacturing infrastructure.

Advanced processes such as high-pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, and squeeze die casting are gaining importance in applications that require enhanced material properties, detailed geometries, and precision. These technologies also help manufacturers improve cycle times, reduce downtime, and address labor availability challenges.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Key industry challenges include fluctuating aluminum and zinc prices, rising energy expenses, skilled labor shortages, and stricter environmental requirements. Manufacturers may need to increase investment in energy-efficient equipment, cleaner production methods, recycling capabilities, and waste management systems to remain competitive.

At the same time, the transition to electric vehicles presents substantial opportunities for battery cases, structural parts, and motor housings. Renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, aerospace production, and electronics manufacturing are expected to create additional demand for higher value-added die-cast components.

Mexico Die Casting Market Segmentation



By process: Pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and others.

By raw material: Aluminum, magnesium, and zinc.

By application: Automobile body parts, engine parts, transmission parts, heavy equipment, machine tools, plant machinery, municipal castings, and other industrial applications. By region: Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and other regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico die casting market report evaluates market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, competitive performance, and company development. It also provides profiles of major participants, supporting manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing market opportunities and competitive priorities during 2026-2034.

Frequently Asked Questions



How big is the die casting market in Mexico? The market was valued at USD 898.6 Million in 2025.

What is the Mexico die casting market outlook? The market is expected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026-2034. What factors are driving market growth? Major factors include automotive and electric vehicle production, manufacturing automation, nearshoring, foreign investment, advanced casting technologies, and favorable access to North American markets.

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