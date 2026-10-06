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Mexico Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EV Demand, Nearshoring, And Automation Propel 7.25% CAGR To USD 1.71 Billion By 2034


2026-10-06 12:48:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearshoring, USMCA access, EV demand and Industry 4.0 automation help manufacturers cut costs, boost efficiency and capture high-value die casting opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Process, Raw Material, Application, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico die casting market reached USD 898.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026-2034. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for lightweight, durable, and precision-engineered metal components across the automotive, aerospace, electronics, heavy equipment, and industrial machinery sectors.

Mexico's position as a major North American manufacturing hub continues to strengthen its die casting industry. Competitive production costs, proximity to the U.S. market, established industrial infrastructure, and favorable trade conditions under the USMCA are attracting foreign investment and encouraging manufacturers to expand domestic capacity. Nearshoring strategies are also helping companies reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain resilience, and serve regional customers more efficiently.

Key Mexico Die Casting Market Drivers

  • Automotive demand: Automakers require lightweight die-cast parts for engine systems, transmissions, vehicle structures, battery enclosures, motor housings, and chassis applications.
  • Electric vehicle production: Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Mexico increased by 83.8% in 2024 compared with 2023, creating significant opportunities for advanced aluminum and magnesium components.
  • Nearshoring investment: International companies are relocating or expanding manufacturing operations in Mexico to access North American customers and establish shorter supply chains.
  • Industrial automation: Robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT systems, and connected production equipment are improving accuracy, productivity, quality control, and equipment performance.
  • Trade access: Mexico's international trade agreements provide manufacturers with export opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Major Mexico Die Casting Market Trends

The automotive sector remains a central source of demand. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting die-cast components to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, support emission targets, and optimize electric vehicle performance. Mexico's established automotive production base makes the country well positioned to supply complex components to both domestic assembly plants and the wider North American market.

Technology adoption is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Industry 4.0 systems, real-time production monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated quality inspection are enabling manufacturers to achieve closer tolerances and more consistent output. Mexico's industrial IoT market is forecast to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.10% during 2025-2033, indicating continued investment in connected manufacturing infrastructure.

Advanced processes such as high-pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, and squeeze die casting are gaining importance in applications that require enhanced material properties, detailed geometries, and precision. These technologies also help manufacturers improve cycle times, reduce downtime, and address labor availability challenges.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Key industry challenges include fluctuating aluminum and zinc prices, rising energy expenses, skilled labor shortages, and stricter environmental requirements. Manufacturers may need to increase investment in energy-efficient equipment, cleaner production methods, recycling capabilities, and waste management systems to remain competitive.

At the same time, the transition to electric vehicles presents substantial opportunities for battery cases, structural parts, and motor housings. Renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, aerospace production, and electronics manufacturing are expected to create additional demand for higher value-added die-cast components.

Mexico Die Casting Market Segmentation

  • By process: Pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and others.
  • By raw material: Aluminum, magnesium, and zinc.
  • By application: Automobile body parts, engine parts, transmission parts, heavy equipment, machine tools, plant machinery, municipal castings, and other industrial applications.
  • By region: Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and other regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico die casting market report evaluates market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, competitive performance, and company development. It also provides profiles of major participants, supporting manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing market opportunities and competitive priorities during 2026-2034.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • How big is the die casting market in Mexico? The market was valued at USD 898.6 Million in 2025.
  • What is the Mexico die casting market outlook? The market is expected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2026-2034.
  • What factors are driving market growth? Major factors include automotive and electric vehicle production, manufacturing automation, nearshoring, foreign investment, advanced casting technologies, and favorable access to North American markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 118
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $898.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1710 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Die Casting Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Die Casting Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Process
6.1 Segment Analysis Framework
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Pressure Die Casting
6.3 Vacuum Die Casting
6.4 Squeeze Die Casting
6.5 Others
7 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Raw Material
7.1 Segment Analysis Framework
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Aluminum
7.3 Magnesium
7.4 Zinc
8 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Application
8.1 Segment Analysis Framework
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Automobile
8.2.1 Body Parts
8.2.2 Engine Parts
8.2.3 Transmission Parts
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Heavy Equipment
8.3.1 Construction
8.3.2 Farming
8.3.3 Mining
8.4 Machine Tools
8.5 Plant Machinery
8.5.1 Chemical Plants
8.5.2 Petroleum Plants
8.5.3 Thermal Plants
8.5.4 Paper
8.5.5 Textile
8.5.6 Others
8.6 Municipal Castings
8.6.1 Valves and Fittings and Pipes
8.7 Others
9 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Regional Analysis Framework
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Process
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Northern Mexico
9.3 Central Mexico
9.4 Southern Mexico
9.5 Others
10 Mexico Die Casting Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Profiles of Key Players
11.1 Business Overview
11.2 Services Offered
11.3 Business Strategies
11.4 SWOT Analysis
11.5 Major News and Events
12 Mexico Die Casting Market - Industry Analysis
12.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Drivers
12.1.3 Restraints
12.1.4 Opportunities
12.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.2.4 Degree of Competition
12.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
12.3 Value Chain Analysis
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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