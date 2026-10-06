Mexico Die Casting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EV Demand, Nearshoring, And Automation Propel 7.25% CAGR To USD 1.71 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$898.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1710 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Die Casting Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Die Casting Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Process
6.1 Segment Analysis Framework
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6.2 Pressure Die Casting
6.3 Vacuum Die Casting
6.4 Squeeze Die Casting
6.5 Others
7 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Raw Material
7.1 Segment Analysis Framework
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7.2 Aluminum
7.3 Magnesium
7.4 Zinc
8 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Application
8.1 Segment Analysis Framework
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.1.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8.2 Automobile
8.2.1 Body Parts
8.2.2 Engine Parts
8.2.3 Transmission Parts
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Heavy Equipment
8.3.1 Construction
8.3.2 Farming
8.3.3 Mining
8.4 Machine Tools
8.5 Plant Machinery
8.5.1 Chemical Plants
8.5.2 Petroleum Plants
8.5.3 Thermal Plants
8.5.4 Paper
8.5.5 Textile
8.5.6 Others
8.6 Municipal Castings
8.6.1 Valves and Fittings and Pipes
8.7 Others
9 Mexico Die Casting Market - Breakup by Region
9.1 Regional Analysis Framework
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Process
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Application
9.1.6 Key Players
9.1.7 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9.2 Northern Mexico
9.3 Central Mexico
9.4 Southern Mexico
9.5 Others
10 Mexico Die Casting Market - Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Structure
10.3 Market Player Positioning
10.4 Top Winning Strategies
10.5 Competitive Dashboard
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11 Profiles of Key Players
11.1 Business Overview
11.2 Services Offered
11.3 Business Strategies
11.4 SWOT Analysis
11.5 Major News and Events
12 Mexico Die Casting Market - Industry Analysis
12.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Drivers
12.1.3 Restraints
12.1.4 Opportunities
12.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.2.4 Degree of Competition
12.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
12.3 Value Chain Analysis
13 Appendix
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