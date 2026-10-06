Mexico Casting And Forging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Automotive Demand And Advanced Die-Casting Drive 5.12% CAGR Toward USD 235.19 Million

The Mexico casting and forging market size reached USD 150.10 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 235.19 Million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.12% during 2026-2034, supported by industrial growth, infrastructure investment, expanding manufacturing activity, and rising demand for automotive and aerospace components.

Mexico's established manufacturing base, proximity to major export markets, and strong logistics infrastructure continue to enhance its position in global metal component supply chains. Demand for high-quality, durable materials is also encouraging manufacturers to invest in modern production systems, automated equipment, and advanced casting and forging technologies.

Aluminum Foundry Growth Strengthens Market Expansion

Mexico's aluminum casting and forging sector is benefiting from sustained demand among automotive manufacturers. New foundries and production facilities have expanded domestic capacity, while rising vehicle output has increased requirements for lightweight and precision-engineered components. Industry reports indicate that 26 new foundries were established between 2010 and 2016, largely in response to automotive sector demand. Automotive production increased by 9.2% in 2022, further reinforcing Mexico's status as a major manufacturing hub.

The growing importance of lightweight materials, energy efficiency, and component durability is accelerating innovation across the country's foundry ecosystem. Industry events such as EUROGUSS MEXICO 2025 are also attracting international participants, supporting investment, technical collaboration, and the adoption of new die-casting technologies.

Advanced Die-Casting Technologies Support Higher-Value Manufacturing

Mexico casting and forging market growth is also being driven by the transition toward higher-value manufacturing. Aluminum foundries are implementing advanced die-casting methods to produce more complex components for automotive, aerospace, machinery, electronics, automation, and other industrial applications.

Greater participation from tier-one suppliers and OEMs is encouraging local manufacturers to improve quality control, increase automation, and comply with international precision and performance standards. These upgrades are strengthening Mexico's export capabilities and supporting its reputation as a reliable destination for specialized metalworking services.

Technical exhibitions, B2B forums, and industry partnerships are facilitating knowledge transfer and connecting domestic suppliers with global innovation networks. Combined with Mexico's proximity to major manufacturing centers, these developments are enabling producers to scale operations and compete for value-added contracts in international markets.

Mexico Casting and Forging Market Segmentation

The market report provides forecasts for 2026-2034 and analyzes the industry by component type, material type, manufacturing process, sales channel, and region.

Component Type Insights



Automotive: Engine components, transmission components, structural components, suspension components, exhaust system components, powertrain components, interior components, exterior components, and others

Aerospace: Safety critical structural parts and non-safety critical parts

Arms and Defense: Mobility, arms, and gear

High-Performance Electronics and Automation: Heat management, Electronic-Housings, and automation structural parts Food and Beverage: Structural components and functional components

Material Type Insights



Aluminum Alloy 2xxx Series

Aluminum Alloy 3xxx Series

Aluminum Alloy 5xxx Series

Aluminum Alloy 6xxx Series Aluminum Alloy 7xxx Series

Manufacturing Process Insights



Casting Process: Sand casting, die casting, high pressure die casting, and others

Forging Process: Open die forging, closed die forging, upset forging, and precision forging

Rheocasting Process Others

Sales Channel Insights



OEM Aftermarket

Regional Market Insights



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

The regional analysis evaluates production activity, industrial demand, investment patterns, and growth opportunities across Mexico's principal manufacturing areas.

Competitive Landscape

The Mexico casting and forging market report examines market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies, the competitive dashboard, and the company evaluation quadrant. It also includes detailed profiles of major companies, providing insight into their operations, capabilities, market presence, and strategic priorities.

Key Questions Addressed



How has the Mexico casting and forging market performed, and what is its outlook through 2034?

How is the market segmented by component type, material type, manufacturing process, sales channel, and region?

What factors are driving market growth, and what challenges could affect expansion?

How is the industry value chain structured?

Who are the key market participants, and how are they positioned competitively? What strategies are companies using to expand their presence in the Mexico casting and forging market?

Key Attributes:

