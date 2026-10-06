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Mexico Die Casting Components Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Evs, Automation, And Lightweighting Propel 4.61% CAGR And USD 1.51 Billion Opportunity


2026-10-06 12:48:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation, digital twins and vacuum die casting cut labor, defects and waste, while lightweight aluminum and Mexico's location boost automotive competitiveness

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Die Casting Components Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Component Type, Material Type, Process Type, Sales Channel, End Use Industry, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Die Casting Components Market to Reach USD 1.51 Billion by 2034

The Mexico die casting components market reached USD 1.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2034. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2026-2034, supported by automotive manufacturing, advanced production technologies, growing electric vehicle output, and demand for lightweight components.

Mexico's strategic proximity to major North American automotive markets continues to strengthen its position as a manufacturing and export hub. The country benefits from an established automotive supply chain, numerous vehicle and component production facilities, and an experienced workforce. These advantages are encouraging investment in high-quality die cast components for domestic and international customers.

Mexico Die Casting Components Market Trends

Adoption of Advanced Die Casting Technologies

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting vacuum die casting and other advanced production methods to reduce porosity and improve component strength, consistency, and durability. These capabilities are particularly important for high-performance and safety-critical automotive applications, including transmission systems and structural parts. In April 2024, Atherm introduced the Supratherm Dual, featuring pre-heating capabilities, at the Die Casting Expo Mexico alongside its customizable immersion heaters.

Tighter quality standards and regulatory requirements are accelerating investment in technologies that support reliable, defect-free casting. Demand is also rising for high-strength parts used in electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, reinforcing the role of advanced die casting processes in Mexico's automotive manufacturing sector.

Integration of Automation and Industry 4.0

Automation and Industry 4.0 technologies are reshaping die casting operations across Mexico. Robotic handling, real-time monitoring, digital twins, and simulation platforms are helping manufacturers improve precision, reduce labor costs, limit production errors, and maintain consistent product quality. Digital design and testing tools also enable companies to evaluate casting performance before physical production, reducing material waste and development expenses.

These technologies support faster turnaround times and more flexible manufacturing while helping Mexican suppliers respond to changing automotive and industrial requirements. As international competition increases, automated and data-driven production systems are becoming central to operational efficiency and long-term competitiveness.

Sustainability and Lightweight Materials

Sustainability is becoming a major priority in the Mexico die casting components market. Manufacturers are expanding their use of lightweight and recyclable materials, particularly aluminum, to meet environmental regulations and customer expectations. Aluminum die castings are especially relevant to electric vehicles (EVs), where lower vehicle weight can improve energy efficiency and driving range.

Mexico's National Electromobility Strategy is also supporting electric vehicle adoption and environmentally responsible manufacturing. This policy direction is expected to increase demand for sustainable die cast products across automotive applications while encouraging investment in efficient processes and recyclable material systems.

Market Segmentation

The market report provides country and regional forecasts for 2026-2034 across the following categories:

  • Component type: Engine components, transmission components, structural components, electrical and electronics components, and others
  • Material type: Aluminum die castings, zinc die castings, magnesium die castings, and others
  • Process type: High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC), gravity die casting, and others
  • Sales channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket
  • End use industry: Automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others
  • Region: Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis evaluates market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies, company performance, and the competitive dashboard. It also includes profiles of major participants operating in the Mexico die casting components market, providing insight into their market presence, strategic priorities, and competitive strengths.

Report Coverage

The report examines historical market performance and forecasts, segment-level opportunities, regional demand patterns, value chain stages, growth drivers, operational challenges, market structure, key participants, and the degree of competition. It offers actionable insight into how automotive expansion, electric vehicle production, advanced die casting technologies, automation, and sustainable materials are influencing the outlook for Mexico's die casting components industry through 2034.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 116
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Die Casting Components Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Breakup by Component Type
6.1 Engine Components
6.2 Transmission Components
6.3 Structural Components
6.4 Electrical and Electronics Components
6.5 Others
6.6 Segment Analysis
6.6.1 Overview
6.6.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.6.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Aluminum Die Castings
7.2 Zinc Die Castings
7.3 Magnesium Die Castings
7.4 Others
7.5 Segment Analysis
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Breakup by Process Type
8.1 High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)
8.2 Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)
8.3 Gravity Die Casting
8.4 Others
8.5 Segment Analysis
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
8.5.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
9 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Breakup by Sales Channel
9.1 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 Segment Analysis
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
9.3.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
10 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 Automotive
10.2 Aerospace and Defense
10.3 Industrial Machinery
10.4 Electrical and Electronics
10.5 Consumer Goods
10.6 Others
10.7 Segment Analysis
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
10.7.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
11 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Breakup by Region
11.1 Northern Mexico
11.2 Central Mexico
11.3 Southern Mexico
11.4 Others
11.5 Regional Analysis
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
11.5.3 Market Breakup by Component Type
11.5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
11.5.5 Market Breakup by Process Type
11.5.6 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
11.5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
11.5.8 Key Players
11.5.9 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
12 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Structure
12.3 Market Player Positioning
12.4 Top Winning Strategies
12.5 Competitive Dashboard
12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13 Profiles of Key Players
13.1 Business Overview
13.2 Products Offered
13.3 Business Strategies
13.4 SWOT Analysis
13.5 Major News and Events
14 Mexico Die Casting Components Market - Industry Analysis
14.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Drivers
14.1.3 Restraints
14.1.4 Opportunities
14.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.2.4 Degree of Competition
14.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
14.3 Value Chain Analysis
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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