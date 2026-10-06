Europe Forklift Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast (2021 - 2031) Baas And Electrification Drive 6.1% CAGR And US$ 2.36 Billion Market By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Battery-as-a-Service shifts CAPEX to OPEX, reducing upfront costs and downtime, while real-time monitoring extends battery life and supports recycling

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Forklift Battery Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Forklift Battery Market is projected to reach US$ 2,364.9 million by 2031, rising from US$ 1,575.9 million in 2024. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031, supported by growing demand for electric forklifts, efficient warehouse operations, sustainable material handling equipment, and advanced battery technologies.

Europe Forklift Battery Market Overview

France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and the Rest of Europe represent the principal geographic markets. Germany, France, Italy, and the UK continue to lead the adoption of advanced industrial technologies, while differences in infrastructure and investment influence adoption rates across Nordic, Western, and Eastern Europe.

Automotive, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, food and beverage processing, manufacturing, retail, construction, and logistics operations are major sources of demand. Expansion in these industries is increasing the need for reliable forklift battery systems that support productivity, fleet uptime, and lower-emission operations.

Regulatory developments are also strengthening the Europe forklift battery market outlook. In March 2024, the European Commission announced a political agreement with the European Parliament and the Council of the EU concerning on-road approval and market surveillance for non-road mobile machinery. The regulation is expected to improve the operational flexibility of equipment such as forklifts and encourage investment in sustainable electric machinery. As electric forklift deployment increases, demand for compatible lead acid and lithium-ion battery systems is anticipated to rise.

Market Segmentation



By Type: The market includes Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, and Others. Lead Acid batteries accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by their established use across industrial forklift fleets.

By Capacity: Categories include 0 to 600 Ahr, 600 to 1200 Ahr, and Above 1200 Ahr. The 0 to 600 Ahr segment led the market in 2024. By Application: Key applications include Manufacturing, Construction, Warehouse and Logistics, Automotive, Retail and Wholesale Stores, and other industrial operations. Manufacturing represented the largest application segment in 2024.

Battery-as-a-Service Supports Market Growth

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is emerging as an important commercial model for electric forklift fleets. Under subscription-based arrangements, operators can access charged batteries and battery swapping infrastructure without purchasing each battery outright. Companies such as Konecranes are introducing related services within electric material handling operations.

BaaS shifts battery spending from capital expenditure (CAPEX) toward operating expense (OPEX), helping businesses reduce initial electric forklift costs. Battery swapping can also limit operational downtime in multi-shift and 24/7 facilities, including warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and logistics hubs.

Real-time monitoring further supports battery performance, maintenance planning, and service life. The model also advances corporate sustainability objectives through battery reuse, recycling, responsible lifecycle management, and potential energy-grid integration. Increasing emphasis on cost control, operational continuity, and environmental performance is expected to accelerate adoption of battery-powered forklifts throughout Europe.

Germany Leads Regional Adoption

Germany is expected to maintain the largest country-level share of the Europe Forklift Battery Market. Its established manufacturing, automotive, warehousing, and logistics sectors continue to invest in electric material handling systems. Battery recycling is becoming increasingly important as German businesses seek to reduce environmental impact and dependence on newly extracted raw materials.

Kion Group AG and Li-Cycle Holding Corp have established a partnership focused on recycling used lithium-ion batteries from material handling equipment. The collaboration, scheduled to continue until 2030, is designed to recover up to 95% of valuable battery materials. This initiative supports circular economy objectives while reducing mining requirements and battery chemical disposal.

Product innovation is also contributing to demand. In October 2024, Hamburg-based STILL introduced its RCE 15-20 series of electric forklift trucks for businesses with moderate internal transport requirements. New electric forklift models are expected to increase demand for efficient battery systems, particularly lithium-ion solutions offering energy efficiency, extended service life, and suitability for intensive operations.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Europe forklift battery market companies include East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corp, Exide Industries Ltd, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Leoch International Technology Limited Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Crown Equipment Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, TAB d.d., and BSL NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

These companies are strengthening their competitive positions through geographic expansion, product development, strategic partnerships, battery recycling initiatives, and mergers and acquisitions. Continued innovation in lithium-ion technology, battery monitoring, charging infrastructure, and service-based fleet solutions is expected to shape the Europe Forklift Battery Market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Forklift Battery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Forklift Battery Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Forklift Battery Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Forklift Battery Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Forklift Battery Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Forklift Battery Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Lithium Ion

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Lithium Ion: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Lead Acid

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Lead Acid: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Others: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Forklift Battery Market Revenue Analysis - by Capacity

8.1 0 to 600 Ahr

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 0 to 600 Ahr: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 600 to 1200 Ahr

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 600 to 1200 Ahr: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Above 1200 Ahr

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Above 1200 Ahr: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Forklift Battery Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

9.1 Manufacturing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Manufacturing: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Construction: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Warehouse and Logistics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Warehouse and Logistics: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Retail and Wholesale Stores

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Retail and Wholesale Stores: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Forklift Battery Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Europe Forklift Battery Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Germany: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.3 France: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 France: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.2 France: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.3.3 France: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.4 United Kingdom: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 United Kingdom: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.2 United Kingdom: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.4.3 United Kingdom: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.5 Italy: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.6 Spain: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.6.1 Spain: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.6.2 Spain: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.6.3 Spain: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Forklift Battery Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Type

10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Capacity

10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Forklift Battery Market Share - by Application

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 East Penn Manufacturing Company

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 EnerSys

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 GS Yuasa Corp

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Exide Industries Ltd

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 leoch International Technology Limited Inc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 TotalEnergies SE

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Crown Equipment Corp

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 TAB d.d.

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 BSL NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [26]

List of Figures [29]

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