SeeResponse Launches Account-Based Marketing Service Built for Mid-Market B2B Teams

- Sheena RijwaniWASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SeeResponse, a B2B growth marketing agency, today announced an account-based marketing (ABM) service designed specifically for mid-market B2B companies, bringing an approach long associated with large enterprise budgets within reach of smaller marketing teams.ABM concentrates marketing and sales effort on a defined list of high-value target accounts rather than a broad audience. It has historically demanded expensive tooling, large teams, and long timelines, which put it out of reach for most mid-market companies. SeeResponse's service is built to remove that barrier by handling account selection, personalized multi-channel campaigns, and the coordination between marketing and sales that ABM depends on, without the enterprise-scale overhead."Mid-market teams have the same problem enterprises do. There's a short list of accounts that would move the number, and spraying everyone isn't the way to win them," said Mukesh Kumar, Co-founder of SeeResponse. "What they've lacked is a way to run real ABM without hiring a dedicated team and buying a six-figure stack. That's the gap this closes."The service covers building and prioritizing a target account list against a client's ideal customer profile, developing personalized content and outreach for each tier of accounts, coordinating touchpoints across email, advertising, and sales, and reporting on account engagement and pipeline influence rather than lead volume alone."The measure that matters in ABM isn't how many leads came in. It's whether the accounts you decided were worth winning are moving toward a deal," said Sheena Rijwani, Co-founder of SeeResponse. "We built the service and the reporting around that question."The mid-market ABM service is available now. Details here.About SeeResponseSeeResponse is a B2B growth marketing agency that helps companies reach buyers, capture demand, and grow revenue. The team works with B2B companies across SEO, paid media, content, demand generation, account-based marketing, and go-to-market strategy. Learn more at .

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SeeResponse Launches Account-Based Marketing Service Built for Mid-Market B2B Teams News Provided By SeeResponse October 06, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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