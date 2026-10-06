Kristine Kwong

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Kristine Kwong has been named to the“2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers” guide. This national distinction recognizes elite legal talent that excels at helping businesses navigate complex workplace challenges, employment litigation, and strategic labor matters.“From litigating wage & hour claims to negotiating restrictive covenant clauses, these Labor & Employment lawyers advise companies large and small on their most pressing workplace needs,” states the publication.“Deal lawyers handling executive compensation and employee benefits remain a cornerstone of this guide, along with the many litigators hammering out issues from collective bargaining to harassment – or, even better, keeping them out of the courtroom altogether.”Kwong is a seasoned litigator and trusted corporate counselor, advising public and private sector clients on complex business, transactional, and labor and employment issues. Her practice spans both state and federal courts, administrative bodies, and high-profile labor negotiations with major unions. A recognized authority on employment law, Kwong represents organizations across healthcare, higher education, municipalities, finance, and hospitality in single-plaintiff and class action litigation, PAGA claims, trade secret disputes, and corporate restructurings. Earlier this year, she was named to Los Angeles Business Journal's“Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment” list.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT'S KRISTINE KWONG LANDS ON LAWDRAGON'S 2027“LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS” LIST News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 06, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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