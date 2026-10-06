Victoria Custom Home Builder Fayzebuilt Launches House Lifting Services

House raising services

house lifiting victoria bc

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Award-winning Brentwood Bay builder formalises their house lifting services, it has quietly delivered for years, with 15 homes raised or relocated to date.

- Graeme ConnellyVICTORIA, BC, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fayzebuilt (Fayze Contracting Inc.), the Victoria custom home builder behind the six-time CARE Award-winning Beach House and Shadow Ridge projects, today announced the launch of dedicated house lifting and house raising services for homeowners across Greater Victoria and Southern Vancouver Island.Many of the region's older homes sit on low basements, shallow crawl spaces or foundations that are cracking, settling or letting in moisture. For years, the usual options were to patch the problem or sell. House raising offers a third path: lift the existing home, build a new engineered foundation beneath it, and set it back down, keeping the neighbourhood, the established yard and the character of the house intact.Fayzebuilt has raised or relocated 15 homes in the region to date. The new service brings that work under one clearly defined offering, delivered with the same step-by-step process the company uses on its custom builds.Four problems house raising solves1. Low basement ceilings. Many older Victoria homes were built with 6'4" basements. Raising the house allows for a taller foundation with 8- or 9-foot ceilings, turning storage space into a legal suite, family room or home gym.2. Failing foundations. Lifting the house gives full access to remove an old foundation entirely and replace it to current BC Building Code.3. No basement at all. Where the structure above is sound, a crawl space can be excavated into a full basement, adding square footage without changing the home's footprint.4. The wrong orientation. A home can be rotated on its lot to recover evening light or turn away from new development next door.Our measured, six-step process:Each project begins with a structural assessment by an engineer, and Fayze Built tells homeowners upfront if their home isn't a good candidate. From there, utilities are disconnected, a grid of steel beams is threaded beneath the floor system, and synchronised hydraulic jacks raise the house in slow, level increments onto timber or steel cribbing. Once the new foundation is poured and cured, the home is lowered, re-anchored and reconnected. Active work typically takes two to four weeks, depending on foundation type and site conditions.In a recent 2024 project in Victoria, the team raised a home two feet, removed its decades-old foundation and poured a full replacement. A crawl space with 5'8" of headroom became an 860-square-foot finished basement, dry and bright, matched to the rest of the house.“A lot of the homes we see have good bones and owners who love where they live. What's failing is underneath,” said Graeme Connelly, Red Seal carpenter and owner of Fayze Built.“Raising a house is a serious undertaking, and we treat it that way. Every lift starts with an honest assessment, and every jack moves in sync. Done right, it gives an existing home a whole new life on the same piece of land.”In the Greater Victoria market, a straightforward lift typically starts at $30,000 to $50,000, with foundation replacement bringing projects to $60,000 to $120,000 or more. Adding a full basement brings the total closer to $150,000 to $200,000 before finishing. Every budget is confirmed after an on-site assessment.Fayzebuilt offers house lifting in Victoria, Saanich, North Saanich, Central Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Esquimalt, Langford, Colwood and Sidney. Homeowners can learn more and book a site assessment at house-lifting/.About FayzebuiltFayzebuilt is an award-winning home builder in Greater Victoria, BC, specialising in fine custom homes and high-quality renovations. Led by Red Seal carpenter Graeme Connelly, the team takes a meticulous, fayze-by-fayze approach, breaking complex projects into clear, deliberate steps so every one is well planned, intentionally built and finished to last. Fayzebuilt has received six CARE Awards across 2023 and 2025 and is based in Brentwood Bay, Saanich.

Graeme Connelly

Fayze Contracting Inc

+1 250-882-6511

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Victoria Custom Home Builder Fayzebuilt Launches House Lifting Services News Provided By Monalo Media Ltd October 06, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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