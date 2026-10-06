The SDG Media Zone Marks A Decade Of Amplifying Global Voices At The UN General Assembly

Mary Maker, Sanjana Sanghi, Muzoon Almellehan, Jonathan Lam, Sofia Polishchuk, Noor Al Musallam, Melissa Fleming, Diene Keita, Maher Nasser and Versha Sharma at the SDG Media Zone at UN Headquarters in New York.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Actor, Filmmaker and Creative Entrepreneur; United Nations Global Advocate for Human-centric Digital Governance

Juma Xipaia, Indigenous leader, environmental activist, and Chief of the Xipaya people in Brazil's Amazon; and Richard Ladkani, award-winning filmmaker and director of YANUNI.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City, 30 September 2026 - The SDG Media Zone returned to the United Nations Headquarters in New York for the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly from 21 - 25 September, marking 10 years of impact as a global platform bringing together media, world leaders, advocates, experts and changemakers to advance conversations around sustainable development. Across five days, the SDG Media Zone delivered 46 sessions in 18 hours of programming, bringing together 110 speakers and 40 moderators. Building on a decade of connecting audiences around the world, the programming addressed critical global priorities, including peacebuilding, nature resilience, AI governance and information integrity, global health preparedness, and the power of creative storytelling to drive lasting social change.“This space exists to widen the conversation, share what works and build the political and financial will to act,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres during his video message, which formally opened a week of sessions at the SDG Media Zone.The SDG Media Zone is a platform organized by the UN Department of Global Communications in collaboration with PVBLIC Foundation. Since its launch in 2016, the SDG Media Zone has grown into a live series of interviews, panel discussions, and digital content welcoming over 1,500 speakers, reaching over 1.2 billion people, spanning 37 editions in 10 countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Qatar, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States."For the past 10 years, the SDG Media Zone has been a vital vehicle for bringing SDG solutions to a global audience," said Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications.This year, the SDG Media Zone welcomed United Nations leaders and officials, and the stage featured WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk; UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming; UN Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric; UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Guy Ryder; UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih; ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin; and UNDP Administrator, Alexander De Croo.Former Heads of State, civic leaders, and prominent global figures included former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark; former Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova; First Lady of Estonia, Sirje Karis; former Mayor of Los Angeles and U.S. Ambassador, Eric Garcetti; and former Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.The SDG Media Zone convened advocates and civil society leaders, including Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Jody Williams; Wikimedia Foundation CEO, Bernadette Meehan; Indigenous leader, Juma Xipaia; UNHCR Global Goodwill Ambassador, Mary Maker; and Freedom to Marry Founder, Evan Wolfson.Artists and cultural figures from around the world used their platforms to elevate social impact themes, including Hollywood actor and filmmaker, Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Grammy-nominated hip-hop duo, EARTHGANG; fashion creative and style icon, Wisdom Kaye; former Premier League footballer and ESPN analyst, Shaka Hislop; former Brazil International and Liverpool FC player, Lucas Leiva and viral K-pop group, Big Ocean, alongside creators and actors including Star Trek's Melissa Navia and author Alexis Nikole Nelson.“The SDG Media Zone was founded on the belief that sustainable development is everyone's conversation. Ten years and 38 editions later, that belief has been affirmed by every leader, advocate and artist who has shared this stage. At a time when the international system is being tested, this platform has shown that dialogue remains one of our most powerful tools for cooperation. Together with the United Nations, we bring governments, institutions, communities and creators together in common purpose,” said Kerry Bannigan, President of the Board of PVBLIC Foundation and founding member of the SDG Media Zone.In addition to the high-profile media coverage, audiences from around the world tuned in to the UN Web TV stream online to hear the extraordinary, interdisciplinary and diverse dialogues. Learn more about the programme and watch the full sessions here.###About the SDG Media ZoneThe SDG Media Zone is a live series of interviews, panel discussions, and digital content organized by the UN Department of Global Communications in collaboration with the PVBLIC Foundation. Since 2016, the SDG Media Zone has been one of the main features of UN General Assembly high-level week and major UN conferences around the world, bringing together UN Member States, world leaders, content creators, advocates, and media partners to highlight actions and solutions in support of sustainable development. un/sdgmediazone.About PVBLIC FoundationPVBLIC Foundation is a global institution transforming how societies build the systems that enable resilient and future-ready development. Operating at the intersection of diplomacy, development, and innovation, PVBLIC serves as a trusted platform connecting governments, the United Nations, global family offices, and the private sector to design and implement scalable development frameworks. Built on four pillars - Nature, Technology, Capital, and Multilateralism - PVBLIC has managed programs and partnerships reaching more than one billion people in 125 countries.Media Contacts:Mariana Mellado, Communications Coordinator |...

Bárbara González

PVBLIC FOUNDATION

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The SDG Media Zone Marks a Decade of Amplifying Global Voices at the UN General Assembly News Provided By PVBLIC Foundation October 06, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Social Media



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