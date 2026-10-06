Drag Makes History: Tickets On Sale For The Rubi Girls' The Show Must Go On!

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Photo of The Rubi Girls at The Show Must Go On! 2025

The Rubi Girls, Ohio Historical Marker honorees, are bringing an all-new performance to Dayton Masonic Center on November 28 to launch their 2027 season.

- Joshua StuckyDAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets are now on sale for The Rubi Girls ' The Show Must Go On! 2026 - A Rubi Fundraiser, taking place Saturday, November 28, at the Dayton Masonic Center. The all-new production, themed“The Order of the Sacred Rubi,” kicks off the troupe's 2027 season with an evening where drag makes history, and giving takes center stage.Known nationally for their philanthropic work, The Rubi Girls received an Ohio Historical Marker in 2026 recognizing their over 40 years of fundraising for HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ charities. According to The Rubi Girls, they are the only drag troupe in the United States with a historical marker honoring this work. The recognition reflects a legacy of using performance to support people affected by HIV/AIDS and advance the troupe's mission to end HIV/AIDS, discrimination, intolerance and injustice.A Dayton tradition for two decades, The Show Must Go On! brings audiences, donors and community partners together around a shared purpose: helping neighbors in need. This year's production will bring the troupe's signature comedy, drag performances and theatrical spectacle to the Dayton Masonic Center, with a new show created for the occasion.Funds raised help continue the work of The Rubi Girls Foundation and The Rubi Girls Scholarship Fund. The troupe's charitable giving reaches more than 100 charities, nonprofits, and organizations in need throughout the Greater Dayton region each year, passing funds directly to community beneficiaries. Its scholarship fund helps students pursue their educational goals while carrying forward the organization's commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion and advocacy.“Our historical marker tells the story of what happens when a community turns compassion into action,” said Josh Stucky, a founding member of The Rubi Girls who performs as Dana Sintell.“But the work continues. Every year, organizations need support and students deserve a chance to pursue their dreams. The Show Must Go On! is how we bring people together to help meet those needs-with a lot of laughter, a little mischief, and an enormous amount of heart.”Partnership and sponsorship opportunities are still available for The Rubi Girls' 2027 season. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to join a year of unforgettable performances and meaningful giving, helping The Rubi Girls turn applause into support for neighbors in need. To explore opportunities and learn how to partner with The Rubi Girls, visit TheRubiGirls.The performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Preferred Seating and VIP experiences are available. Attendees must be 18 or older. Tickets can be purchased now at therubigirls/tickets.

Joshua Stucky

The Rubi Girls

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Drag Makes History: Tickets on Sale for The Rubi Girls' The Show Must Go On! News Provided By Mitosis October 06, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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