Elissa Gysi

E. Sean McLoughlin

Casey Morris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that that three of its Partners have been named to the“2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers” guide. This national distinction recognizes elite legal talent who excel in helping businesses navigate complex workplace challenges, employment litigation, and strategic labor matters.“From litigating wage & hour claims to negotiating restrictive covenant clauses, these Labor & Employment lawyers advise companies large and small on their most pressing workplace needs,” states the publication.“Deal lawyers handling executive compensation and employee benefits remain a cornerstone of this guide, along with the many litigators hammering out issues from collective bargaining to harassment – or, even better, keeping them out of the courtroom altogether.”The following Hill Farrer & Burrill Partners are named:Elissa GysiE. Sean McLoughlinCasey Morris

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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THREE HILL FARRER & BURRILL PARTNERS HONORED ON LAWDRAGON'S“2027 LEADING CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS” GUIDE News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 06, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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